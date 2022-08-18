Bank holiday till August 21 in some states | Check details here

The month of August has several bank holidays due to festivals, apart from the Independence Day, which the country recently celebrated. The long weekend culminated on Monday as India's 75 years of independence was marked across the nation. On Thursday too, banks remain closed in view of Janmashtami, when devotees worship Lord Krishna to mark his birthday.

Except the second and fourth Saturday of every month, all weekends are off for the bank staff. Apart from this, bank employees get festive holidays in different cities on the basis of Reserve Bank of India list. It must be noted that even on off days, online financial services are available as usual.

> Janmashtami bank holidays in August

According to the Reserve Bank of India, banks will remain closed in different states on August 18, 19 and 20 in the states.

August 18 (Thursday): Banks will remain closed in Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Kanpur and Lucknow on the occasion of Janmashtami

August 19 (Friday): Banks will remain closed in Orissa, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Janmashtami/ Krishna Jayanthi. Banks in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh will also remain shut.

20 August (Third Saturday): Banks will remain closed in Hyderabad.

August 21 (Sunday): Weekly off

> Other holidays this month

29 August (Monday): In Guwahati, banks will be shut for Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva

August 31 (Wednesday): Banks Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and several other cities will be shut on the occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi.

