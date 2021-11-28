Jio announces hike in prepaid tariffs, to come into effect from December 1. Check details

Reliance Jio on Sunday announced up to 21 per cent hike in its prepaid tariffs starting December 1. The announcement from India's largest mobile operator comes days after Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea also implemented a tariff hike, signalling an end of the low tariff regime in the telecom sector. Airtel and Vodafone Idea last week announced up to 25% hike in their prepaid plans tariffs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

JioPhone Plan, Unlimited Plans, and data add on, will be impacted by the latest increase in tariff ranging from 19.6% to 21.3%. Jio said that customers can opt for the new unlimited plans from existing touchpoints and channels.

"In line with its commitment to further strengthen a sustainable telecom industry, where every Indian is empowered with a true digital life, Jio today announced its new unlimited plans. These plans will provide the best value in the industry," Reliance Jio said in a statement.

"Upholding the Jio promise of providing the best-quality service at the lowest price globally, Jio customers will continue to be the biggest beneficiaries," it further stated.

Jio had 42.48 crore mobile subscribers as of September, way ahead of its rival Airtel and Vodafone, even as it lost a net 1.90 crore users. While announcing the company's September quarter results, Reliance Jio Infocomm President Kiran Thomas said the pandemic has been quite tough on a lot of people in India, especially at the bottom of the pyramid.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"During the peak of the second wave, we had done a lot of initiatives... giving free voice minutes to keep them on our network... to keep lifeline alive. But, two quarters later, we find that a large number of people at the bottom of the pyramid have not been able to stay up-to-date with recharges," Thomas said.

(With agency inputs)