Jio begins talks with Isro, Skyroot Aerospace and other homegrown companies amid satellite launch prep

Jio Platforms Ltd has begun talks with Skyroot Aerospace, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) and other homegrown companies to launch satellites for its planned satellite internet services, three people aware of the matter said. India has granted satellite internet licences to Bharti Enterprises-backed Eutelsat OneWeb, Jio Platforms’ subsidiary, Jio Satellite Communications, and SpaceX’s Starlink, while Amazon Leo remains in queue. (REUTERS/Representational)

Jio is exploring the possibility of launching satellites through domestic entities first, the people said on the condition of anonymity, even as India’s largest telecom operator is also in talks with SpaceX, the world’s largest launch services provider. The company is also keen on building the entire value chain in India, from satellite design to launch.

“Talks are going on with multiple operators to prepare for the launch in the next two years,” one of the three people cited above said, while pointing to capacity constraints in India. Given the scale of Jio’s ambitious plans, Indian launch providers have limited rocket availability and payload capacity to service the demand.

Also Read | Jio becomes India’s second most valuable company as shares soar on market debut

A successful conclusion of talks could power India’s nascent private space industry, given Jio’s plans to launch 1,600 satellites. While state-owned Isro has dominated India’s launch sector for decades, a wave of startups has emerged recently, including two which have already successfully flown rockets: Skyroot Aerospace, which achieved India’s first private orbital launch with Vikram-1 in July 2026, and Agnikul Cosmos, which launched sub-orbital Agnibaan rocket in 2024. Meanwhile, roughly half a dozen new contenders, including EtherealX and a consortium led by Larsen and Toubro and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, are actively developing launch vehicles.

“Jio is evaluating if it can keep the entire value chain within India, from design, engineering, integration and testing to launch, deployment and operations,” the person cited above said, adding the plan is to launch an initial set of about 390 satellites in batches.

India has granted satellite internet licences to Bharti Enterprises-backed Eutelsat OneWeb, Jio Platforms’ subsidiary, Jio Satellite Communications, and SpaceX’s Starlink, while Amazon Leo remains in queue. However, a commercial launch is still pending the allocation of spectrum. The telecom regulator issued recommendations on the satellite spectrum framework earlier this month.

At its 49th annual general meeting (AGM) in June, Reliance Industries talked about developing a low-earth orbit satellite constellation to provide high-speed, low-latency broadband across India, including remote, rural and underserved regions, strengthening the nation’s digital infrastructure and strategic autonomy in satellite communications. Jio Platforms, which recently debuted on stock exchanges, houses the telecom entity Reliance Jio and provides digital services to enterprises and consumers. The company also plans to establish 23 ground stations across India to support its satellite network.

Queries emailed to Jio, Skyroot and Isro went unanswered.

Elon Musk-led SpaceX dominates the global rocket launch market, accounting for roughly half of all orbital launches and around 85% of satellites deployed worldwide in 2025, according to space research firm BryceTech. The entry of a domestic player like Jio into satellite communications assumes significance amid concerns over dependence on foreign satellite operators such as Starlink and the need for greater control over critical communication infrastructure.

According to a report by Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe), of the $44 billion market potential of the Indian space industry in 2033, the launch segment is expected to have a $3.5 billion opportunity.

“The domestic launch capacity in question will not completely remove SpaceX’s participation in favour of domestic ones, and launch capacity will likely be distributed around the world, with local startups still far away from capturing a significant share of this demand,” said Chaitanya Giri, space fellow at Observer Research Foundation.

According to Giri, private players that will beneficially work toward offering the satcom firms domestic launch capacity would be the likes of Isro’s now-privatized Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), which the Hindustan Aeronautics-Larsen & Toubro consortium is building along with Godrej & Boyce making its engine. “These companies have proven track records, while Skyroot is yet to establish credible working proof of its future larger rocket,” he said.

In 2022 and 2023, Isro used its heavy-lift LVM3 rocket, formerly known as GSLV Mk III, to launch 72 OneWeb satellites, in batches of 36 satellites each, into low earth orbit.

“While Isro has launchers, players such as HAL and L&T are developing launch capabilities. The ability to deploy a large satellite constellation will depend on payload capacity, launch frequency and the scale of demand,” said AK Bhatt, director general of Indian Space Association (ISpA).