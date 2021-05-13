Home / Business / Jio topped in 4G download speed, Vodafone in upload speed in April, says TRAI
Jio topped in 4G download speed, Vodafone in upload speed in April, says TRAI

According to the latest data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Reliance Jio topped the 4G speed chart with data download rate of 20.1 megabit per second.
PTI | | Posted by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Reliance Jio (Reuters)

Reliance Jio topped the 4G speed chart with data download rate of 20.1 megabit per second, while Vodafone was ahead of others in upload speed at 6.7 Mbps in April, according to the latest data from telecom regulator Trai.

Jio has almost three times higher download speed compared to its closest competitor Vodafone.

Though Vodafone and Idea Cellular have merged their mobile business as Vodafone Idea Ltd, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) still releases separate network speed data of both the entities.

Vodafone recorded download speed of 7 Mbps in April, according to Trai's data updated on May 11. It was followed by Idea and Bharti Airtel with download speeds of 5.8 Mbps and 5 Mbps, respectively.

Vodafone topped the chart in the upload segment, with network speed of 6.7 Mbps. It was followed by Idea with upload speed of 6.1 Mbps, Jio 4.2 Mbps and Airtel 3.9 Mbps.

The download speed helps consumers in accessing content from the internet, while upload speed helps them in sending or sharing pictures and video to their contacts.

The average speed is computed by Trai based on the data it collects across India with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.

