Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Jubilant FoodWorks shares jump nearly 5% after fourth quarter earnings
business

Jubilant FoodWorks shares jump nearly 5% after fourth quarter earnings

The stock rose by 4.92 per cent to ₹3,331.85 -- its 52-week high -- on the BSE. At the NSE, it jumped 4.93 per cent to its one-year peak of ₹3,332.70.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 12:22 PM IST
Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, which operates fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, on Tuesday reported over 3 fold jump in its consolidated net profit at 105.30 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.(Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd on Wednesday zoomed nearly 5 per cent after the company reported over three fold jump in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

The stock rose by 4.92 per cent to 3,331.85 -- its 52-week high -- on the BSE.

At the NSE, it jumped 4.93 per cent to its one-year peak of 3,332.70.

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, which operates fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, on Tuesday reported over three fold jump in its consolidated net profit at 105.30 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of 32.53 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was at 1,037.85 crore, up 14.21 per cent, during the quarter under review, as against 908.75 crore in the corresponding quarter of fiscal year 2019-20.

Meanwhile, in a separate fling, JFL informed its board in their meeting held on Tuesday approved recommendation of a final dividend of 60 per cent, which is 6 per equity shares of the face value of 10 each for the financial year 2020-21.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Father’s Day 2021: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares heartwarming video

Hippo crushes watermelon with just a bite, shares it with friend. Watch

Two-year-old asks grandpa if she could help him in ‘yawdwowk’. Watch sweet video

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP