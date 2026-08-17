L3Harris names Sam Mehta CEO as Christopher Kubasik steps down after board investigation

L3Harris Technologies has a new CEO. The US defense contractor on Monday appointed Sam Mehta as President and CEO, effective immediately. He will also join the company's Board of Directors, according to L3Harris.

L3Harris names Sam Mehta CEO after Christopher Kubasik steps down following a board probe. (Photo by LUKE SHARRETT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

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Christopher Kubasik has stepped down as Chairman and CEO. He has also left L3Harris' Board, with the leadership changes taking effect immediately, the company said. Kubasik's departure followed a Board investigation. L3Harris said it became aware of certain conduct by Kubasik that was not consistent with the company's values and Code of Conduct.

The company said the issue was not related to its business performance. L3Harris said Kubasik's conduct was unrelated to its financial reporting, financial controls, customer relationships or operational performance.

Board decides to remove Kubasik

The Board decided to separate from Kubasik after the investigation. L3Harris said the Board investigated the matter with the help of independent legal counsel and determined that entering into a separation agreement with Kubasik was in the best interests of the company.

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{{^usCountry}} Kubasik had led L3Harris through a major transformation. Lewis Hay III, L3Harris' Lead Independent Director, said Kubasik had overseen significant transformation during his time as CEO and had built a strong team to continue running the business. Sam Mehta becomes new CEO {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kubasik had led L3Harris through a major transformation. Lewis Hay III, L3Harris' Lead Independent Director, said Kubasik had overseen significant transformation during his time as CEO and had built a strong team to continue running the business. Sam Mehta becomes new CEO {{/usCountry}}

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Sam Mehta is taking over from Kubasik immediately. Mehta joined L3Harris in January 2023 as President of the Communication Systems segment and became part of the company's Executive Management Team, according to L3Harris. Mehta most recently led two of L3Harris' biggest businesses. In March 2026, he became President of the Space & Mission Systems (SMS) and Communications & Spectrum Dominance (CSD) segments.

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Mehta brings defense industry experience

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SMS and CSD together generate more than 80% of L3Harris' total revenue, according to the company. Mehta brings more than 25 years of aerospace and defense experience. Before joining L3Harris, he was President of Advanced Structures at Collins Aerospace, a business unit of RTX.

Mehta also spent more than 17 years at Sikorsky Aircraft. During that time, he held several leadership positions with increasing responsibility across general management, business development and operations. L3Harris' Board said Mehta was ready for the top job. Lewis Hay said Mehta has deep knowledge of the company's business, priorities and culture and was well suited to become CEO at an important time for both L3Harris and the US

L3Harris names new segment heads

Lewis Hay will become L3Harris' Independent Chairman. Hay was previously the company's Lead Independent Director. The company has also changed the leadership of its two biggest segments. Lauren Barnes has been appointed President of Space & Mission Systems, while Christopher Aebli has been appointed President of Communications & Spectrum Dominance. Both appointments are effective immediately.

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Christopher Aebli has been appointed President of Communications & Spectrum Dominance. L3Harris is continuing its major missile production investment. Under Kenneth Bedingfield, President of Missile Solutions, the company said it remains committed to its previously announced $3 billion capital buildout.

L3Harris keeps 2026 outlook

The $3 billion investment is aimed at increasing solid rocket motor production. L3Harris said the project will also strengthen its supply chain and help meet what it described as urgent and critical national needs. Despite the leadership change, L3Harris kept its 2026 financial outlook unchanged. The company reaffirmed its expectations for 2026 consolidated revenue, organic growth, segment operating margin, GAAP earnings per share and free cash flow.

Investors reacted negatively to the CEO change. L3Harris shares fell about 3% in premarket trading on Monday, according to Reuters. The leadership change therefore comes without a change to the company's financial guidance. While Kubasik has left following the Board investigation, L3Harris said it remains focused on its existing growth strategy, major defense investments and serving its customers and allies.

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