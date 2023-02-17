Layoffs at Google India? 453 employees terminated in late-night move, says report

As many as 453 people working for Google in India were laid off 'late at night on Thursday,' according to a report, which also said the layoffs took place across various departments.

Those terminated received a mail from Sanjay Gupta, Google India's Country Head and Vice President, informing them of their termination, the report, published by the Business Line said.

It is, however, not known whether this is a fresh round of layoffs, or the employees were let go as part of the tech giant's drive to lay off around 12,000 staff accounting for 6% of its global workforce, announced by CEO Sundar Pichai in January.

In a mail to employees informing them of the move, Pichai, who took 'full responsibility for the decisions that led us here,' had said the company had undertaken a ‘rigorous review.’

“The roles we're eliminating reflect the outcome of that review. They cut across (parent firm) Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels and regions,” he wrote in the mail.

The reported layoffs at Google India, meanwhile, come at a time when the tech giant-owned YouTube is getting a new CEO. Indian-origin Neal Mohan will succeed Susan Wojcicki, who stepped down on Thursday after nine years in the role.

