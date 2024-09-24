Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Layoffs: Dulux maker Akzo Nobel plans to cut about 2,000 jobs globally

AFP |
Sep 24, 2024 01:38 PM IST

AkzoNobel announced a global cut of 2,000 jobs, over five percent of its workforce, to reduce costs and improve agility in volatile markets.

AkzoNobel, the world's leading paintmaker and manufacturer of Dulux paint, said Tuesday it was cutting 2,000 jobs globally, more than five percent of its workforce, as it strives to cut costs.

Cans of Dulux paint, an AkzoNobel brand, are seen on the shelf of a DIY retail store in Manchester, Britain.(Reuters)
Cans of Dulux paint, an AkzoNobel brand, are seen on the shelf of a DIY retail store in Manchester, Britain.(Reuters)

Chief Executive Greg Poux-Guillaume said the job losses would allow the Dutch company to "become more agile in volatile markets and offset headwinds such as rising labour cost."

Read more: Samsung's 'no work, no pay' showcause notice to protesting workers: Top updates

The announcement drove AkzoNobel stock higher at the opening of the Amsterdam exchange, rising 1.5 percent and beating the wider market which was up 0.6 percent.

AkzoNobel has turned in three consecutive quarters of growth but the industry has suffered from rising raw material costs and a slowing global economy.

The firm employed 35,200 people in more than 150 countries at the end of last year, according to its most recent annual report.

Read more: Elon Musk hates block feature on X. So, he brought this big change for users

The job-cutting plan aims to reduce cost and enhance efficiency, said Poux-Guillaume, adding it would "accelerate decision-making, and streamline... management structure."

The cost-cutting measures are expected to be finalised by the end of next year, said the Amsterdam-based firm.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On