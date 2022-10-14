Lenovo Tab P11 Pro: An eclectic mix of impressive versatility and curious choices

We have often pointed out that Android tablets, as a larger space, have remained heavily dependent on Samsung (give or take a few sporadic attempts by rivals), to keep things lively. That’s changing though, particularly with Google’s focus on the ‘L’ version of Android which is specifically designed for tablets. This means, Android tablets are now in a better position as its tablets, and as a replacement to laptops. The new Lenovo Tab P11 Pro may, therefore, be marking its presence at a good time.

For the sake of simplicity (there are two schools of thought quite prevalent here too), Lenovo is keeping the Tab P11 Pro line-up in India to a grand total of one variant. It’s not a new strategy. For instance, that’s what Google has done with the Pixel phones as well. That means, your pick is the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage combination. This is priced at ₹39,999. The Precision Pen 3 (that’s a fairly elaborate name for the stylus) is bundled.

Surprisingly, your only choice of connectivity at the moment is Wi-Fi. There is no LTE or 5G option at this time, but that could change. Lenovo says this generation of the Tab P11 Pro has the specs that ensure 5G support. We’ll cross that bridge in due course of time.

The keyboard accessory, which is essential if your intention is to morph this into a laptop, will need to be bought separately. That’s priced at ₹5,499. In our opinion, that’s a steal deal – and you’ll know why as we elaborate on the competition. This keyboard is nicely laid out with adequate spacing between the keys, generous travel and a touchpad that has enough space for multi-finger swipes (even though it is not exactly big).

There is a definite sense of value with the second-generation Lenovo Tab P11 Pro with this price tag. A quick glance through Samsung’s recent similar screen size offerings (that would be 11-inch or whereabouts) has the Galaxy Tab S8 (priced upwards of ₹50,999 for 128 GB storage). That’s before you spend ₹9,399 for the keyboard cover.

We will have to discount the Xiaomi Pad 5 from this conversation, particularly if the keyboard flexibility is on your radar, since that specific accessory is still not on sale in India. As just a tablet, the Xiaomi Pad 5 (priced just under ₹30,000 for 6 GB RAM and 256 GB storage) does well enough, but it misses out on the next step.

The second-generation Lenovo Tab P11 Pro immediately has a display advantage. It’s an OLED screen, and the brilliance shines through. None of the rivals match up – Samsung uses a plain LCD and Xiaomi goes a step forward with the IPS (in-plane switching) panel. In the larger scheme of things, these don’t even come close to the OLED’s richness. Colours really stand out nicely, the blacks are inky deep while the overall calibration makes it great for binge watching TV shows as well as for hours spent with e-books.

Little things add to the experience. This OLED screen supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR) standards. That’s ticking off most content across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar. Neither rival has such elaborate HDR support. There also the 120Hz refresh rate, but that’s par for the course.

The 11.2-inch screen is close to ideal for the versatility between an ergonomically ideal tablet and a comfortable yet portable computing device. If you’re switching to this from a laptop that has a 13-inch or so display size, the transition will be easier. However, if you use a larger display on a laptop or desktop, it takes some getting used to the more compact contours of this screen – quite true when working with a spreadsheet, or if you are used to keeping apps side-by-side on the screen.

All said and done, the utility of a powerful tablet with the option to attach a very usable keyboard for the more laptop-oriented tasks, really adds value.

Speaking of power, Lenovo has made a curious choice with the second-generation Tab P11 Pro. This is powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 1300T chipset. It is our first tryst with this in a tablet and should sit a notch below the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (that’s powering the Galaxy Tab S8) and largely alongside the Snapdragon 860 (that’s found in the Pad 5), in an informal hierarchy.

From the outset, the performance is strong. And continues to be so. Apps load quickly, and multitasking doesn’t slow it down – this when there’s the Edge web browser with at least a dozen tabs loaded, Apple Music streaming in the background, three documents open on Microsoft Word, Outlook syncing mails and Twitter keeping us abreast with the (mis)information from around the world.

This is where the extra 2 GB RAM that the second-generation Lenovo Tab P11 Pro has, makes all the difference. The 6 GB RAM spec on the Xiaomi Pad 5, started to indicate the strain, much sooner, when a similar multi-tasking scenario was unleashed on that. RAM aside, the choice of software tweaks has a bearing too, and that’s where Lenovo have kept things fairly well in control – the Android customisations are much lesser than what Samsung and Xiaomi bestow, in their tablets. That’s less stuff cluttering the memory.

The second-generation Lenovo Tab P11 Pro’s design is all about the finer details. It’s a dual tone finish on the aluminium back, albeit very subtle transition between the two. Lenovo has focused on some serious weight reduction for this generation – it’s tipping the scales at around 480 grams (that’s minus the keyboard). It is 23 grams lighter than the Galaxy Tab S8 and 31 grams lesser than the Pad 5. Mind you, the Galaxy Tab S8 has a 8,000mAh battery, while the Tab P11 Pro has a slightly higher capacity 8200 mAh battery.

It is clear from the outset – Lenovo has chosen the path of refinement with the second generation of the Tab P11 Pro. And that’s worked, for the most part. The choice of the processor, the Kompanio 1300T, remains an unknown quantity in the long term. But the initial indications don’t raise any concerns. Add in the versatility that the keyboard accessory gives to an otherwise impressive tablet, and you have a part-time laptop replacement ready.

It is a bit perplexing why there is still no cellular connectivity option on sale at this time (4G or 5G, at least having that choice would help some potential buyers). After all, the second-generation Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is all about the versatility, on the move. And you don’t always have Wi-Fi.

Beyond that disappointment, the fantastic OLED display, robust battery life and a consistent Android experience await. For an Android tablet, of which there aren’t many genuine choices, that says a lot.

