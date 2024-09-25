LIC MF to introduce 100 daily SIPs: All you need to know

LIC Mutual Fund will introduce a new daily Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) option starting at ₹100 which aligns with the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) initiative to promote micro-SIPs and expand retail investor participation. If the proposed changes are implemented, the daily SIP will be reduced to ₹100 from the current ₹300 and the monthly SIP will decrease to ₹250 from ₹1,000. Starting at ₹ 100, LIC Mutual Fund's new daily SIP option supports Sebi's micro-SIP initiative, making investing more accessible.(Reuters)

Shweta Rajani, Head - Mutual Funds, Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, said, “LIC Mutual Fund introducing a ₹100 daily SIP is a great step toward making investing easier and more accessible. It shows their commitment to helping people create wealth with small, manageable amounts. However, you don’t need to invest daily to see decent returns as even with monthly SIPs you are riding volatility quite well. We did the maths, and the difference in returns between a daily SIP and a monthly SIP is quite small—around 0.1 per cent. So, for most investors, sticking to a monthly SIP should be just fine."

The ₹100 daily SIP by LIC Mutual Fund will be good for low-income investors, young professionals, retail shop owners and individuals seeking financial discipline.

Shweta Rajani said, “Before diving in, it is important to keep a few things in mind. Make sure this investment fits your financial goals, whether they are short-term or long-term. Also, diversify your investments across different categories and market caps to balance out the risk. And of course, aim for returns that beat inflation over time so your money actually grows in real terms."