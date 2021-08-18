Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / LPG cylinder price hiked by 25: Check latest rates here
business

LPG cylinder price hiked by 25: Check latest rates here

The price of a domestic gas cylinder was last hiked on July 1. A domestic cylinder cost ₹834 in July.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 01:16 PM IST
On August 1, the prices of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders were hiked. However, the price of LPG domestic cooking gas has remained unchanged.(Reuters File Photo)

The price of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder was increased again by 25 this month. This was the second straight time when oil companies raised the price of cooking gas. After the hike, now a 14.2 kilogram of domestic cylinder would now cost 859.5 in Delhi. In Mumbai, a non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost 859.5 as well. One has to pay 886.5 for a cylinder in Kolkata, highest among the four metros. In Chennai, cooking gas cylinder will cost 875.5. The new LPG cylinder price rates is effective from August 17.

The price of a domestic gas cylinder was last hiked on July 1. A domestic cylinder cost 834 in July. Between January 1 and August 17, the price of cooking gas cylinders has rose by 165 each. On August 1, the prices of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders were hiked. However, the price of LPG domestic cooking gas has remained unchanged.

The consumption of LPG rose 6.5 per cent year on year to 1.06 million tonnes in August 1-15. It was however 2.5 per cent lower than August 2019, reports PTI.

LPG cylinders are available at a fixed rate across the nation. The central government, however, provides a small subsidy to select customers to make up for the higher price arising from freight charges. LPG prices, are revised at the beginning of every month based on the average international rate for benchmark fuel and foreign exchange rate in the previous month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lpg cylinder price
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo gets bamboozled after meeting tiny kitten. Clip may melt your heart

Video shows one-month-old baby penguin getting fed. It may make you say 'aww'

Smart cat ‘invents’ a game to keep itself entertained. Watch sweet video

Take a look at the universe through infrared lens in Nasa’s latest post. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
India Covid Cases
Rhea Kapoor
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP