LPG cylinder prices cut by 171.50. Check revised rates here

The petroleum and oil marketing companies have slashed the price of Commercial LPG cylinders with immediate effect on Monday. The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been cut by ₹171.50, news agency ANI reported citing sources. However, the price of domestic LPG cylinders remains unchanged.

Commercial LPG cylinders price was increased by ₹ 350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by ₹ 50 per unit (Representative Photo)

The retail sale price of a 19 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi will now cost ₹1,856.50, while in Mumbai it will cost ₹1,808 from the earlier ₹1,980. In Kolkata, the commercial LPG cylinder will cost ₹1,960.50 from the earlier ₹2,132.00. In Chennai, it will cost ₹2,021 from the earlier ₹2,192.

As compared to domestic LPG cylinders, the prices of commercial gas tend to fluctuate more. Last month, the rate of commercial gas cylinders were cut by ₹92 on the first day of the fiscal year 2024. While in March, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were hiked by ₹350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by ₹50 per unit. In January, it was increased by ₹25.

In 2022, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders was hiked four times, and reduced three times.

On September 1 last year, the prices of the commercial cylinders were reduced by ₹91.50, while in August it was reduced by ₹36. In July, the rates were cut by ₹8.5 per unit.

(With inputs from ANI)

