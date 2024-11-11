Maharaja Club: The new loyal program for fliers after Vistara-Air India merger

Vistara - jointly owned by Tata Group and Singapore Airlines - is set to be merged with Air India on Monday as part of the salt-to-steel conglomerate's consolidation of its aviation business. A Vistara aircraft prepares to land at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.(AFP)

After the merger, Club Vistara and Air India will formally combine their Flying Returns loyalty programs, marking a major milestone for the Indian aviation industry. The merged program will be called Maharaja Club, ushering in a new era for frequent travelers nationwide.

Facts about Maharaja Air India club

All Club Vistara (CV) Points, Tier Points, and any applicable vouchers will be moved to the members' associated Flying Returns accounts as part of the integration. Furthermore, Club Vistara members' Tier Status will be effortlessly transferred, guaranteeing that devoted clients will still be able to take use of the advantages they have accrued.

Regardless of their initial expiration date, all CV Points—including those with extended validity—will continue to be valid for at least a year after the migration date. As members are incorporated into the enlarged Air India network, this expansion guarantees that they can keep using their points without concern. Members will have more options for their rewards because points may be redeemed at any of Air India's more extensive local and international destinations.

Furthermore, Flying Returns accounts will automatically get any "On-demand Vouchers" that are not provided by November 11, 2024. These vouchers will have a set duration of nine months from the date of transfer.



Additionally, Club Vistara disclosed that the opportunity to purchase CV Points and prolong the validity of the voucher would be accessible until October 25, 2024. As part of the switch to the new Maharaja Club reward program, both benefits will be removed from Club Vistara accounts after this date.



The Tier Status of all members will be extended by Club Vistara through November 30, 2025, beginning on November 1, 2024. There won't be any downgrades or renewals during this extended period, so members will still be able to enjoy the perks of their existing tier.

When Flying Returns and Club Vistara accounts are joined, the total number of flights and Tier Points from both accounts will be used to establish the final Tier Status. Depending on the overall number of points and flights accrued, the system will automatically determine if members are eligible for a higher tier, and the final status will either represent the higher of the two accounts or be promoted.

Club Vistara members will no longer be able to accrue or use points on Vistara flights as of November 11, 2024. Nevertheless, customers will be able to redeem their Club Vistara points throughout Air India's wider network if they are moved to their Flying Returns account after the migration.

This change is a component of the continuous process to introduce "Maharaja Club," the new, consolidated loyalty program. As the merger moves forward, more adjustments are anticipated, with the management team at Club Vistara playing a key role in determining the program's future course. In the upcoming weeks, regular travellers may expect more upgrades as the integration is expected to produce a more comprehensive loyalty package.