Morning briefing: S Jaishankar says India isn't nervous about Trump; Vistara to take final flight today, and more

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stated on Sunday that while many countries are anxious following Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election, India remains unaffected. Speaking at the Aditya Birla 25th Silver Jubilee Scholarship Programme in Mumbai, Jaishankar highlighted the strong ties Prime Minister Narendra Modi has developed with multiple US Presidents—Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden. He emphasized that Modi's ability to build relationships with US leaders is a natural strength and assured that India is not nervous about the current state of US politics, unlike some other nations. Dig Deeper S Jaishankar said that India was not affected by Trumps win(Hindustan Times)

Vistara will operate its final flight under its own brand on Monday, November 11, as it completes its merger with Air India. Starting November 12, Vistara's operations will be fully integrated into Air India, marking the transition to a unified service under the Air India brand. The merger, which combines the two carriers under the Tata Group’s ownership, has been approved by the government, including foreign direct investment by Singapore Airlines. This consolidation creates a single, full-service airline, streamlining operations and bolstering Air India's position in the competitive aviation market. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus

The debate over rigged box office figures and inflated collections is intensifying in Bollywood, with actor Ajay Devgn calling for greater transparency in the industry. Speaking at a Pinkvilla Masterclass, Ajay, who starred in *Singham Again*, highlighted the importance of accurate data, similar to China’s system where collections are updated hourly and detailed metrics, like ticket prices and age groups, are tracked. He expressed optimism, saying, “It’s getting there,” and that in a few years, box office transparency will be standard. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty echoed Devgn’s views, supporting the need for more clarity in box office reporting. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

Zomato has introduced a new feature allowing users to purchase cancelled food orders at a discounted price, aiming to reduce food waste. The initiative caught the attention of a Bengaluru man, whose suggestions to improve the feature impressed Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal. Goyal shared a detailed thread on X (formerly Twitter), explaining that over 4 lakh perfectly good orders are cancelled on the platform each month despite Zomato’s no-refund policy. The CEO was so impressed by the man’s insights that he invited him to apply for a job at Zomato. The feature is part of Zomato’s effort to tackle food wastage. Dig Deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the evening)