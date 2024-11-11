S Jaishankar explains why India, unlike other countries, is not anxious after Trump's poll win

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that while many countries are anxious after Donald Trump's win in the US presidential election, India remains unaffected. Union external affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses the gathering during the silver jubilee celebrations of the Aditya Birla Group's scholarships programme in Mumbai. (PTI)(PTI)

While speaking at the Aditya Birla 25th silver jubilee scholarship programme in Mumbai, he mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had developed strong ties with several US Presidents.

“When he (PM Modi) first visited Washington D.C., Barack Obama was the President, then it was Donald Trump and then it was Joe Biden. There is something natural in terms of how he forges those relationships... I know many countries are nervous about the US today, but let’s be honest. We are not one of them,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi was one of the first three world leaders to congratulate the US President-elect shortly after it was announced that he had defeated his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, in the high-stakes election, Jaishankar added.

PM Narendra Modi had said he is looking forward to renewing their collaboration to further strengthen the India-US partnership. The Indian prime minister also urged Donald Trump to promote “global peace, stability and prosperity” amid Middle East conflicts and Russia-Ukraine war.

“Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity,” PM Narendra Modi posted on X.

Jaishankar also said that India's desire to explore the world has grown, whether it be in tourism, education, or work opportunities.

“This deeper linkage between the external world and our national endeavours offers us crucial opportunities to accelerate the path towards a Viksit Bharat. In fact, we take it so seriously that I can declare that foreign policy now has fundamentally purposed to advancing national development, apart from ensuring national security,” Jaishankar said.

With PTI inputs