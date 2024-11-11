Deepinder Goyal asks Bengaluru man to apply for job after reading his suggestions for Zomato

Zomato recently announced a new feature that will allow users to buy cancelled food orders at a discounted price. A Bengaluru man’s suggestions to fine-tune the feature impressed Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal so much that he asked the man to apply for a job. Deepinder Goyal is the founder and CEO of Zomato.

The surprising interaction unfolded on X (formerly Twitter), where Goyal shared a detailed thread on the order cancellation feature, which he said was introduced to tackle food waste.

Zomato CEO’s post

In his X post, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said that “more than 4 lakh perfectly good orders get cancelled on Zomato” despite the company’s no-refund policy.

Under the new “Food Rescue” feature, cancelled orders will be made available for purchase to nearby customers. “Cancelled orders will now pop up for nearby customers, who can grab them at an unbeatable price, in their original untampered packaging, and receive them in just minutes,” Goyal explained.

He said that Zomato will not keep any proceeds “except the required government taxes” from the sale of these orders.

“Restaurant partners will continue to receive compensation for the original cancelled order, plus a portion of the amount paid by the new customer if the order is claimed,” he said.

X user’s suggestions

The post announcing the new feature raised plenty of questions among Zomato users. While some said that putting cancelled orders up for purchase was fraught with risks, despite Zomato’s assurance of tamper-proof packaging, others were happy with the chance to grab food at a discounted price.

However, an X user named Bhanu offered suggestions to Zomato on how to prevent misuse of the feature.

Bhanu, a resident of Bengaluru, said the Food Rescue option should not be available for cash-on-delivery orders. Moreover, Zomato customers should not be allowed to cancel their orders if the delivery partner reaches within 500 metres of their location.

The Bengaluru man also raised concerns about potential misuse - “Chances of 2 idiots sharing meals ordering and cancelling at the same time getting a discount place,” he wrote on X.

Finally, he suggested that Zomato customers should be allowed to cancel a maximum of two orders per day.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal responded to him saying these safeguards and more are already in place. Nevertheless, he was impressed enough to ask the X user to share more details about himself.

“All this and more already in place. Good thinking, btw. Who are you and what do you do? Would love to know you more, and see if we can work together?” Goyal asked.

The X user responded by identifying himself as a Bengaluru resident who works as a product manager in a startup. “I regularly keep giving suggestions to improve services via Twitter by tagging your company,” he said, explaining that he uses Blinkit frequently.

Deepinder Goyal has earlier revealed that he devotes a lot of time and effort into hiring the best people to build Zomato, even overlooking entry-level recruitment personally.