Mahindra Finance acquires 20% in Mahindra Insurance Brokers for 206 crore

Sep 22, 2023 10:43 PM IST

Mahindra Finance on Friday acquired a 20 per cent stake in Mahindra Insurance Brokers Ltd (MIBL) for 206.39 crore to make it a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

Consequently, MIBL has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, with effect from September 22, 2023 (File Photo: Bloomberg)(MINT_PRINT)

The company, pursuant to receipt of approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), completed the acquisition of 20,61,856 equity shares of 10 each of MIBL at a price of 1,001 per share, Mahindra Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Consequently, MIBL has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, with effect from September 22, 2023, it added.

