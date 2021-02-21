Home / Business / Market cap of 8 of top 10 most-valued firms tumbles over 1.23 lakh crore
Market cap of 8 of top 10 most-valued firms tumbles over 1.23 lakh crore

Tata Consultancy Services was the biggest laggard in the list as its market valuation tanked ₹44,672.14 crore to ₹11,52,770.11 crore.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Eight of the top 10 most-valued companies together witnessed an erosion of 1,23,670.47 crore from market valuation last week, in-line with a bearish broader market trend.

During the last week, the BSE benchmark declined 654.54 points or 1.26 per cent.

Only Reliance Industries (RIL) and State Bank of India (SBI) emerged as gainers from the top 10 most-valued companies list.

Tata Consultancy Services was the biggest laggard in the list as its market valuation tanked 44,672.14 crore to 11,52,770.11 crore.

The valuation of HDFC Bank tumbled 23,964.99 crore to reach 8,47,754.65 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap)of ICICI Bank sank 16,146.38 crore to 4,31,177.44 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever plunged 14,273.56 crore to 5,12,473.46 crore.

HDFC's valuation declined 9,408.05 crore to reach 4,92,908.61 crore and that of Infosys dropped 7,735.21 crore to 5,50,100.64 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance went lower by 4,667.04 crore to 3,31,365.79 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank dipped 2,803.1 crore to 3,83,777.06 crore.

In contrast, RIL added 24,914 crore to take its valuation to 13,18,952.34 crore.

The valuation of SBI jumped 5,488.63 crore to reach 3,56,404.36 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 most-valued companies, RIL was leading the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI and Bajaj Finance.

