Market cap of 8 of top 10 most-valued firms tumbles over 1.23 lakh crore

Eight of the top 10 most-valued companies together witnessed an erosion of ₹1,23,670.47 crore from market valuation last week, in-line with a bearish broader market trend.

During the last week, the BSE benchmark declined 654.54 points or 1.26 per cent.

Only Reliance Industries (RIL) and State Bank of India (SBI) emerged as gainers from the top 10 most-valued companies list.

Tata Consultancy Services was the biggest laggard in the list as its market valuation tanked ₹44,672.14 crore to ₹11,52,770.11 crore.

The valuation of HDFC Bank tumbled ₹23,964.99 crore to reach ₹8,47,754.65 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap)of ICICI Bank sank ₹16,146.38 crore to ₹4,31,177.44 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever plunged ₹14,273.56 crore to ₹5,12,473.46 crore.

HDFC's valuation declined ₹9,408.05 crore to reach ₹4,92,908.61 crore and that of Infosys dropped ₹7,735.21 crore to ₹5,50,100.64 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance went lower by ₹4,667.04 crore to ₹3,31,365.79 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank dipped ₹2,803.1 crore to ₹3,83,777.06 crore.

In contrast, RIL added ₹24,914 crore to take its valuation to ₹13,18,952.34 crore.

The valuation of SBI jumped ₹5,488.63 crore to reach ₹3,56,404.36 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 most-valued companies, RIL was leading the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI and Bajaj Finance.