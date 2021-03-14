Home / Business / Market capitalisation of 8 firms jump 72,442 cr; RIL, SBI witness decline
Reliance Industries Limited and State Bank of India were the only two companies from the top-10 list that witnessed erosion from their market capitalisation for the week ended Friday.
Among gainers, the valuation of Infosys jumped 24,962.94 crore to 5,85,564.20 crore, the most among the top-10 most valued companies.(File Photo (Representative Image))

Eight of the top-10 most valued firms together added 72,442.88 crore in market valuation last week, with Infosys emerging as the biggest gainer.

Among gainers, the valuation of Infosys jumped 24,962.94 crore to 5,85,564.20 crore, the most among the top-10 most valued companies.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) zoomed 18,458.26 crore to reach 11,30,763.01 crore.

HDFC Bank added 12,123.8 crore to take its valuation to 8,55,086.25 crore and the market capitalisation (Mcap) of Bajaj Finance gained 6,643.53 crore to 3,34,716.18 crore.

HDFC's valuation went higher by 4,435.47 crore to 4,62,992.20 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank rallied by 2,648.24 crore to 3,83,741.06 crore.

ICICI Bank added 2,230.82 crore to take its valuation to 4,23,733.91 crore and Hindustan Unilever Limited witnessed a gain of 939.82 crore to 5,18,265.12 crore.

In contrast, the market capitalisation of Reliance Industries, the most valued domestic firm, declined by 25,294.37 crore to 13,55,784.49 crore.

The market valuation of State Bank of India dipped by 2,320.4 crore to reach 3,40,206.19 crore.

In the ranking of the most valued firms, Reliance Industries was ruling the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank Ltd, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance.

During the holiday-shortened last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark index gained 386.76 points or 0.78 per cent.

Markets were closed on Thursday on account of Mahashivratri.

