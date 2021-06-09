Market opens with minor gains, Sensex on a flat note

Equity benchmark Sensex opened on Wednesday (June 9, 2021) with minor gains while Nifty was at a record high. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 61.09 points to 52,336.66 in the opening session. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty opened 16.85 points higher to 15,756.95. Sectoral trends showed that Nifty Auto, FMCG, and IT were gaining, while Nifty Bank, and Fin Service were in red.

