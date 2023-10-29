Market cap of 10 most valued firms plunged 1.93 lakh crore last week. See top losers

All the top-10 most valued firms suffered a combined erosion of ₹1,93,181.15 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC Bank taking the biggest hit, in line with bearish trend in equities.

A share broker reacts as Sensex & Nifty prices plummet in Kolkata.(File)

In a holiday-shortened last week, the BSE benchmark tanked 1,614.82 points or 2.46 per cent.

The market valuation of TCS plunged ₹52,580.57 crore to ₹12,25,983.46 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

HDFC Bank's market capitalisation (mcap) slumped ₹40,562.71 crore to ₹11,14,185.78 crore.

The valuation of Reliance Industries Limited dropped ₹22,935.65 crore to ₹15,32,595.88 crore and that of Infosys tumbled ₹19,320.04 crore to ₹5,73,022.78 crore.

The mcap of Bharti Airtel fell by ₹17,161.01 crore to ₹5,13,735.07 crore and that of Bajaj Finance diminished by ₹15,759.95 crore to ₹4,54,814.95 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation tanked ₹13,827.73 crore to ₹6,39,292.94 crore and that of ITC slipped ₹5,900.49 crore to ₹5,40,637.34 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever declined by ₹3,124.96 crore to ₹5,83,098.06 crore and that of State Bank of India dipped ₹2,008.04 crore to ₹5,00,670.73 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries continued to retain the title of the most valued company followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance.

