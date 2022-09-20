Markets opening bell: Modest gains as Sensex above 59,700, Nifty at 17,815

Shares rose in early trade on Tuesday, led by broad-based gains across sectors on the back of a rebound in global stock markets, as investors remained focussed on U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision this week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1% to 17,797, as of 0347 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.97% at 59,712.10.

The Nifty IT index, metals index and auto index were top gainers rising 1.8%, 1.7% and 1.6%, respectively.

Shares of Ircon International gained 4% after winning an order worth 2.56 billion Indian rupees ($32.13 million).

Asian shares edged up in early trade on Tuesday following a rebound in the final hour of New York trading.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON