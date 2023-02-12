Meta plans fresh layoffs, delays setting team budgets: Report

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc has delayed finalizing the budgets of multiple teams as it prepares a fresh round of job cuts, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In recent weeks there had been a lack of clarity surrounding budgets and future head count, the FT reported, citing two Meta employees familiar with the situation.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside of normal business hours.

Earlier this month, Meta announced that it expects its 2023 expenses at between $89 billion and $95 billion, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg calling the period a "Year of Efficiency."

The WhatsApp owner had cut more than 11,000 jobs or 13% of its workforce in November, following such tech companies as Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp which have announced thousands of layoffs due to the economic downturn.