    M&M sells entire 3.5% stake in RBL Bank ahead of open offer by Emirates NBD

    On 26 July 2023, M&M acquired 3.53% shareholding in RBL Bank for 417 crore as treasury investment. Today, the stake was sold for 678 crore at 62.5% gain.

    Updated on: Nov 06, 2025 12:10 PM IST
    By Tushar Deep Singh
    Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has sold its entire 3.5% stake in RBL Bank Ltd. at 62.5% gain, ahead of an open offer by Dubai’s Emirates NBD to acquire a majority stake in the private lender.

    RBL Bank's stake sale to Emirates NBD is seen as the biggest foreign investment in India's financial services sector. (Livemint)
    On 26 July 2023, M&M acquired 3.53% shareholding in RBL Bank for 417 crore as a treasury investment. At the time of the acquisition, CEO Anish Shah said the move was aimed at gaining deeper insights into the banking sector over a 7-10-year period and would be maintained unless a strategic opportunity emerged.

    Today, the stake was sold for 678 crore at a 62.5% gain, according to an exchange filing on Thursday (6 November 2025).

    Analysts had questioned the rationale for the investment, given M&M's core focus on automobiles. The company later said it had no intention to increase its holding in the lender.

    RBL Bank open offer

    M&M's exit from RBL Bank comes weeks after Emirates NBD announced plans to acquire a 60% stake in RBL Bank for $3 billion, in what would be the largest cross-border deal in India’s financial sector. That—according to India's stock market rules—triggers an open offer, which will open on 12 December.

    The RBL Bank open offer is priced at 280 apiece. The stock is currently trading at in the 320-330 range.

    India allows 74% foreign investment in private banks but limits shareholdings of any single foreign institution to 15% unless regulator the Reserve Bank of India grants an exemption.

    recommendedIcon
