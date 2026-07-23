Motorola Edge 70 Max is polished for gamers, photographers and everyone else

There is something to be said about Motorola, which at this moment, has the confidence to sell two very distinct flagship Android phones. When many rivals can barely get one right, let alone put together a range that actually works. The Motorola Edge 70 Max joins the Motorola Signature, both identical in many ways, but the Edge 70 Max focuses more on raw performance and the gaming aspect, whereas the Signature is more oriented towards successfully answering lifestyle questions. Mission accomplished, in my book, for Motorola. It’d be wrong to call the Edge 70 max a flagship killer instead.

Motorola claims the Edge 70 Max has the brightest 2K resolution display in a phone. (Vishal Mathur/ HT Photo)

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There are two variants of the Edge 70 Max that will be on sale here. There’s the Edge 70 Max with 8GB memory and 256GB storage, that’s priced at ₹54,999 while the 12GB + 256GB option is definitely good value at ₹59,999. The competition landscape includes the OnePlus 15R, the Xiaomi 17T and to an extent, the Google Pixel 10a. More so than the additional memory headroom, another reason why I’d recommend the more expensive 12+256GB variant at this time is the Motorola Qira artificial intelligence (AI) assistant that can serve to do more than a typical chatbot and instead connect between your phone, PC or tablet, is only available on this variant.

The one we’re reviewing, the 8+256GB spec, doesn’t have support for the Qira at this time. Motorola does say that’ll come at a later date, but your guess is as good as mine. That is a bit of a stumble, because the Edge 70 max does not have the familiar Moto AI suite instead. At this time, there is a lot of system embedded AI, such as defining the amount of virtual memory, but the chatbot-esque or photo editing experiences remain defined by Google Gemini. That segregation based on memory should have happened with a phone that costs as much as the Edge 70 Max does. The subtle intention to push the higher cost and higher spec variant, is noticed, but the methodology could’ve been better.

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{{^usCountry}} The Motorola Edge 70 Max’s legacy will also be underlined by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 flagship chip. This tackles three generational improvements — on-device AI compute improvements, a significant improvement in general performance, as well as power efficiency. Performance leaves absolutely nothing to complain about, as you’d expect from a serious Android flagship. It is perhaps the battery stamina that you’d most appreciate — the mammoth 7,200mAh (this size is becoming par for course in phones, as compositions evolve and refine) can last 2 days of heavy usage as a primary phone on a single charge and even more if you’re more judicious. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Motorola Edge 70 Max’s legacy will also be underlined by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 flagship chip. This tackles three generational improvements — on-device AI compute improvements, a significant improvement in general performance, as well as power efficiency. Performance leaves absolutely nothing to complain about, as you’d expect from a serious Android flagship. It is perhaps the battery stamina that you’d most appreciate — the mammoth 7,200mAh (this size is becoming par for course in phones, as compositions evolve and refine) can last 2 days of heavy usage as a primary phone on a single charge and even more if you’re more judicious. {{/usCountry}}

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The Edge 70 Max’s really impressive battery stamina is complimented by the really fast 90-watt wired charging, as well as 25-watt Qi2.2 wireless charging. The charger is in the box; we seem to be at a reversal of a trend of cost saving that sparked a while ago, but happily enough, most brands seem to have forgotten about it. Motorola at this time doesn’t have a Qi2.2 wireless charger in their accessory line-up in India, but promise that’ll arrive soon. It must, and not just because I’m looking forward to trying it out, but also as a way to complete the experience for Edge 70 Max buyers.

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It is not just the battery that’s one of the Motorola Edge 70 Max’s strongest points. Add a fantastic display and a really impressive camera to the mix, and you can get a sense of how Motorola has put this together.

Motorola claims this is the brightest 2K resolution display in a phone, and quotes a peak brightness level of 7000 nits. There are some phones in the 5000 nits or thereabouts territory, such as the Vivo X300 FE as well as the Realme GT 6, but the Motorola Edge 70 Max is in uncharted territory and setting a mighty benchmark. Bright enough, most displays get by rather well in terms of outdoor usage even under bright sunlight. I had the chance to test this in a typically bright summer afternoon sunshine, and no other display really comes close to this level of illumination. As a result, content legibility.

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There is, as you’d expect from a serious Motorola phone, a significant Pantone influence. Over the display and the camera, as well as the colour options. The display and camera aspects are linked, because both need to follow the same optimisation path for photography results to look as they are supposed to. Colour and skin tone reproduction has been Pantone validated. The 6.8-inch AMOLED display is gorgeous to use, be it for editing photos, scrolling through Instagram feeds full of people posting HDR photos from their amazing vacations, or reading text. Depth of the black colours, is particularly on point., even more appreciated in the dark mode.

Photography performance of the Motorola Edge 70 Max has left me mighty impressed. The 50-megapixel main camera (this is a Sony Lytia 710 sensor) and the 8-megapixel ultra wide camera make up the key photography proposition, along with a 32-megapixel front camera. There could have been a case for the Edge 70 max matching the Signature with a triple camera setup, but that hasn’t happened. The photos that the main camera delivers a really nice mix of colours, depth and dynamic range. A lot of that has to do with Motorola’s extensive efforts with the image processing pipeline that have paid off, as well as the minimal AI influence in altering finer details which often has a bearing on realism (or the lack of).

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While key specs define a broader experience, Motorola hasn’t exactly ignored the finer details too. The display can automatically adjust sensitivity if drops are detected on the screen to eliminate false or unresponsive touch. It works. Three gorgeous colours, that is Pantone Dark Shadow, Pantone Ice Melt and Pantone Aqua Grey (that’s photographed here) have this really premium mix of a glass finish paired with an aluminium frame. In every aspect, the Motorola Edge 70 Max simply works. Be it performance, battery stamina, a clean Android experience and looks befitting of a phone that’s designed to be premium. You’ll surely be equally impressed with the Edge 70 Max’s photography potential, as I am. That’s Motorola’s inarguable success.