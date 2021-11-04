Sensex rises 665 points to 60,330 points; Nifty soars to 17,952 points during Muhurat session

Domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty opened 665 points higher to reach 60,330 points and Nifty soared to 17,952 points during pre-Muhurat trading.

Sensex soared 323 points to 60,095 points and Nifty rose to 101 points to reach 17,930 points as markets opened for Muhurat trading. Among the companies which gained during the session were Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Tata Consultancy Services among others. ITC, Kotak Bank, L&T, SBI, Bajaj Auto and Nestle India were also among the top gainers of the Muhurat trading session.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The stock market opens for an hour on Diwali, a ritual that has been followed in the Bombay Stock Exchange since 1956 and National Stock Exchange since 1992, as a symbolic practice as traditional businesses across the country welcome Samvat 2078. “Bollywood Actress Bhagyashree with Ashish Chauhan, MD & CEO BSE Indiaand others Ringing the Opening Bell to mark the Deepavali Muhurat Trading,” the BSE said in a tweet.

The Muhurat session was kicked off by actor Bhagyashree and managing director and chief executive officer of the BSE Ashish Chauhan as they both rang the opening bell.

Many investors believe that trading during Muhurat brings them prosperity throughout the year. The stock market will remain closed for the next two days. There will be no action in equity, derivatives and SLB segments during these two days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Markets faced losses during the closing session on Wednesday after Sensex and Nifty ended lower.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON