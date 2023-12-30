Mukesh Ambani beats Savitri Jindal as top wealth gainer of 2023, adds $10 billion to net worth

Becoming the top wealth gainer of 2023, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has added $10 billion to his overall net worth this year, beating Jindal family matriarch Savitri Jindal, reported Moneycontrol citing data from Bloomberg. Mukesh Ambani, chairman, Reliance Industries Ltd. (File Photo)

Mukesh Ambani became $9.98 billion richer this year, owing his massive wealth gain to the 9 per cent spike in Reliance Industries shares and the listing of Jio Financial Services stock after the de-merger. With this, Ambani's total net worth comes to $97.1 billion, retaining his title as India's richest person.

Earlier, the top wealth gainer of the year was Savitri Jindal, the former chairperson of OP Jindal Group. The second spot on the list is occupied by HCL founder Shiv Nadar, who became $9.47 billion richer this year, taking his net worth to $34 billion as HCL shares were up by 41 percent this year.

The third person on the list is Savitri Jindal, whose net worth grew by $9 billion this year. With a net worth of $24.7 billion, Jindal is the richest woman in India, sourcing most of her wealth from her group companies such as Jindal Steel, Jindal Steel and Power, Jindal Energy.

Top wealth gainers of 2023

Mukesh Ambani (Reliance) - gained $9.98 billion

Shiv Nadar (HCL) - gained $9.47 billion

Savitr Jindal (Jindal Steel) - gained $9 billion

Kushal Pal Singh (DLF) - gained $7.83 billion

Shapoor Mistry (Shapoorji Pallonji Group) - $7.41 billion

Other top wealth gainers include some of the most prominent businessmen in India such as Kumar Mangalam Birla from Aditya Birla Group (adding $7.09 billion), Ravi Jaipuria from Varun Beverages ($5.91 billion), and Dilip Shanghvi from Sun Pharma ($5.26 billion).

However, the person who lost the most wealth this year was Adani Group's Gautam Adani, the second richest man in India. Adani's total net worth had zoomed past $110 billion earlier this year, surpassing Ambani as the richest man in India. However, a major wealth loss of over $37 billion brought his net worth down to $83.2 billion.