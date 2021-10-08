Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Mukesh Ambani retains richest Indian status in Forbes’ list
business

Mukesh Ambani retains richest Indian status in Forbes’ list

In 2021, India’s top valued firm Reliance Industries’ (RIL) Chairman Ambani added $4 billion to his net worth, showed Forbes list of India’s richest for 2021.
Mukesh Ambani, chairman , Reliance Industries Limited.(HT File Photo)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 04:30 AM IST
Livemint | , New Delhi

India’s richest wealth has increased by 50% amid pandemic, as per Forbes with Mukesh Ambani remaining the wealthiest Indian for the 14th year in a row, since 2008. In 2021, India’s top valued firm Reliance Industries’ (RIL) Chairman Ambani added $4 billion to his net worth, showed Forbes list of India’s richest for 2021.

The recent stock market rally pushed the combined wealth of members of the 2021 Forbes list of India’s 100 Richest to a record $775 billion, a 50% rise in the past 12 months.

Gautam Adani continues to be the second richest Indian for the third year in a row with a $74.8 billion fortune, only $17.9 billion shy of Ambani.

The top 10 richest in India, as per Forbes list, are: Mukesh Ambani ($92.7 billion), Gautam Adani ($74.8 billion), Shiv Nadar ($31 billion), Radhakishan Damani ($29.4 billion), Cyrus Poonawalla ($19 billion), Lakshmi Mittal ($18.8 billion), Savitri Jindal ($18 billion), Uday Kotak ($16.5 billion), Pallonji Mistry ($16.4 billion), and Kumar Birla ($15.8 billion).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mukesh ambani reliance industries
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Supply constraints may dampen festive season sales

Petrol, diesel prices at record high level as rates hiked again

ICICI Bank issued 1.5 million credit cards during Dec ’20-Aug ’21

Piramal board okays demerger of arm
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP