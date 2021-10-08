Mukesh Ambani retains richest Indian status in Forbes’ list

India’s richest wealth has increased by 50% amid pandemic, as per Forbes with Mukesh Ambani remaining the wealthiest Indian for the 14th year in a row, since 2008. In 2021, India’s top valued firm Reliance Industries’ (RIL) Chairman Ambani added $4 billion to his net worth, showed Forbes list of India’s richest for 2021.

The recent stock market rally pushed the combined wealth of members of the 2021 Forbes list of India’s 100 Richest to a record $775 billion, a 50% rise in the past 12 months.

Gautam Adani continues to be the second richest Indian for the third year in a row with a $74.8 billion fortune, only $17.9 billion shy of Ambani.

The top 10 richest in India, as per Forbes list, are: Mukesh Ambani ($92.7 billion), Gautam Adani ($74.8 billion), Shiv Nadar ($31 billion), Radhakishan Damani ($29.4 billion), Cyrus Poonawalla ($19 billion), Lakshmi Mittal ($18.8 billion), Savitri Jindal ($18 billion), Uday Kotak ($16.5 billion), Pallonji Mistry ($16.4 billion), and Kumar Birla ($15.8 billion).