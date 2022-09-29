Home / Business / Mukesh Ambani's security upgraded to Z+ category: Report

Mukesh Ambani's security upgraded to Z+ category: Report

Published on Sep 29, 2022 06:12 PM IST

Ambani was earlier granted a Z category security which includes pilot and follow-up vehicles with armed commandos who provide him security every time when he moves in Mumbai or any other part of India.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.(MINT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday upgraded Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's security to Z+ category following an intel report of a threat, Hindustan Times' business website Livemint reported.

In August this year, a man was detained by the Mumbai Police in the Borivali West area of Mumbai for threatening Ambani and his family. The Reliance Foundation Hospital had lodged a complaint with the police after receiving calls threatening the industrialist.

The security of Mukesh Ambani has hogged headlines after an SUV containing explosives was found parked near his residence Antilia last year. In July this year, the Supreme Court allowed the Narendra Modi government to continue with the security cover of Mukesh Ambani and his family members in Mumbai. The top court order came in response to the government challenging the Tripura high court direction on a PIL.

The top court's vacation bench had stayed the orders of the high court on the PIL which had challenged the grant of security cover to the industrialist and his family members in Mumbai.

The high court had passed two interim orders on May 31 and June 21, directing the union government to place the original file maintained by the MHA on the threat perception and assessment report of the tycoon and his family members based on which security was granted to them.

mukesh ambani
