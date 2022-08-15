Man threatens Reliance's Mukesh Ambani, family, detained by Mumbai Police
A man was detained by the Mumbai Police from Borivali (West) on Monday in connection with threat calls to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family. The police are interrogating the suspect to verify the facts.
The Reliance Foundation Hospital had filed a complaint about receiving calls posing threat to Ambani and his family. More than three calls were received at the hospital, news agency ANI quoted the Mumbai Police as saying.
Reports suggest the man has been identified as Afzal who made three to four calls on a landline number of the Reliance Foundation Hospital around 10.30am.
A preliminary enquiry suggested the caller was mentally unstable.
Last month, the Supreme Court had allowed the Centre to continue with the security cover for the industrialist and his family members in Mumbai. The order by the Supreme Court bench - headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana - came in response to the Centre's appeal challenging the Tripura High Court's direction on a PIL.
On June 29, a vacation bench had stayed the orders of the Tripura High Court on a PIL challenging the grant of security cover to the industrialist and his family members in Mumbai.
