Mukesh Ambani talks on 'data, AI', 'world's Top 10 conglomerates' dream in annual address



ByHT News Desk
Dec 28, 2023 09:36 PM IST

Reliance was started by Mukesh Ambani's father Dhirubhai Ambani in 1957.

Mumbai: Asia's richest person Mukesh Ambani, addressing his company's employees on Thursday, said they must accelerate the artificial intelligence (AI) transformation of all businesses of Reliance Industries in 2024.


Chairman and MD of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani. (Hindustan Times file photo)

“We need to be at the forefront of using data, with AI as an enabler for achieving a quantum jump in productivity and efficiency,” he said.

He said implementing artificial intelligence will enable the company to solve India's national priorities in education, healthcare, agriculture and employment generation.

Mukesh Ambani's remark comes a day after his son Akash Ambani said Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. is working with the Indian Institute of Technology to launch ‘Bharat GPT,’ a large language model that would be tailored to the needs of Indian users.

Apart from its traditional oil and gas business, Reliance has become a huge entity when it comes to the digital world. It owns one of India's largest telecom and internet providers, JIO. It also has a large presence in e-commerce.

Reliance was started by Mukesh Ambani's father Dhirubhai Ambani in 1957. With a market value of 200 billion dollars, Reliance is one of the biggest conglomerates in the world.

Mukesh Ambani today said he wants Reliance to become one of the top 10 conglomerates in the world. He also warned his employees against complacency.

On Thursday, Reliance rival Adani Group said that it had formed a joint venture with a unit of Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Co. (IHC) for deployment of AI, Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain products.

"Today, the domestic and global environments for business are changing very fast. There is simply no room for complacency. Reliance was never complacent in the past, and Reliance will never be complacent in future," he said.

"Reliance can and Reliance will grow to be among the top 10 business conglomerates of the world," he said.

With inputs from Reuters, PTI

