Mukesh Ambani's RIL tops list of Indian companies, Adar Poonawalla's Serum Institute first among unlisted: Hurun report
The Top 10 companies in India hold ₹71.5 lakh crore, accounting for 37% of GDP. 7 of them are headquartered in Mumbai. Here is the list:
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), led by Mukesh Ambani, has emerged as the most valuable private sector company in India, according to Burgundy Private Hurun India 500-Special report released on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Serum Institute of India (SII), helmed by Adar Poonawalla and renowned for its Covid-19 vaccines, takes the title of India's most valuable unlisted company, with a valuation of ₹1.92 lakh crore.
The report is based on the data from October 30, 2022 to April 30, 2023.
Key highlights of Burgundy Private Hurun India 500-Special Report | 5 points
1. The Top 10 companies in India hold ₹71.5 lakh crore, accounting for 37% of GDP. 7 of them are headquartered in Mumbai.
2. Serum Institute of India surpasses National Stock Exchange to become India's most valuable unlisted company.
3. Jindal Stainless, Lloyds Metals and Energy, and Finolex Cables lead growth in the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500.
4. Financial Services and Healthcare dominate the Burgundy Private Hurun India 500, with 72 and 60 companies respectively.
5. Financial Services, Software & Services, and Healthcare contribute the most value to the Burgundy Private Hurun India 500.
Top 10 companies
Rank
Company
Value (INR Cr)
Change (%)
Headquarters
CEO
1
Reliance Industries
16,37,327
-5.1%
Mumbai
Mukesh Ambani
2
Tata Consultancy Services
11,76,385
0.7%
Mumbai
Rajesh Gopinathan
3
HDFC Bank
9,41,386
12.9%
Mumbai
Sashidhar Jagdishan
4
ICICI Bank
6,41,930
1.4%
Mumbai
Sandeep Bakhshi
5
ITC
5,29,682
22.5%
Kolkata
Sanjiv Puri
6
Infosys
5,19,794
-19.7%
Bengaluru
Salil Parekh
7
Housing Development Finance Corporation
5,08,172
13.2%
Mumbai
Keki M Mistry
8
Bharti Airtel
4,76,737
-2.6%
Gurugram
Gopal Vittal
9
Kotak Mahindra Bank
3,84,001
1.7%
Mumbai
Uday Kotak
10
Larsen & Toubro
3,31,694
16.7%
Mumbai
SN Subrahmanyan
Top 10 unlisted companies
Rank
Company
Value (INR Cr)
Change (%)
Headquarters
CEO
1
Serum Institute of India
1,92,000
-12.6%
Pune
Adar Poonawalla
2
National Stock Exchange of India
1,65,300
18.7%
Mumbai
Ashishkumar Chauhan
3
BYJU'S
69,100
-62.1%
Bengaluru
Byju Raveendran
4
Dream11
65,800
-0.6%
Mumbai
Harsh Jain
5
Razorpay
61,700
-0.6%
Bengaluru
Harshil Mathur
6
Swiggy
58,400
-34.1%
Bengaluru
Sriharsha Majety
7
Intas Pharmaceuticals
58,000
-2.2%
Ahmedabad
Nimish Chudgar
8
Megha Engineering and Infrastructure
54,500
-1.4%
Hyderabad
P.V. Krishna Reddy
9
Parle Products
54,300
-13.3%
Mumbai
Vijay Kantilal Chauhan
10
Mankind Pharma
53,438
7.7%
New Delhi
Rajeev Juneja
What is the interpretation? The researcher says…
According to Anas Rahman Junaid managing director and chief researcher, Hurun India, “We are witnessing a unique confluence of events, with the Russia-Ukraine war causing a surge in inflationary pressures worldwide, central banks increasing their key lending rates and funding winter for startups. Amidst these challenging times, the companies featured in the report, experienced a modest decline of 6.4% over the past six months. During this period, the Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 companies underperformed compared to major indices such as SENSEX and NASDAQ. While SENSEX remained flat, NASDAQ saw an impressive 11% increase from October 30, 2022 to April 30, 2023.”
"The narratives of these companies truly encapsulate the essence of the modern Indian economy." Anas added.