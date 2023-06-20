Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Mukesh Ambani's RIL tops list of Indian companies, Adar Poonawalla's Serum Institute first among unlisted: Hurun report

Mukesh Ambani's RIL tops list of Indian companies, Adar Poonawalla's Serum Institute first among unlisted: Hurun report

BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar
Jun 20, 2023 05:58 PM IST

The Top 10 companies in India hold ₹71.5 lakh crore, accounting for 37% of GDP. 7 of them are headquartered in Mumbai. Here is the list:

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), led by Mukesh Ambani, has emerged as the most valuable private sector company in India, according to Burgundy Private Hurun India 500-Special report released on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Serum Institute of India (SII), helmed by Adar Poonawalla and renowned for its Covid-19 vaccines, takes the title of India's most valuable unlisted company, with a valuation of 1.92 lakh crore.

Reliance Industries Limited's Mukesh Ambani (Left) and Serum Institute of India's Adar Poonawalla

The report is based on the data from October 30, 2022 to April 30, 2023.

ALSO READ | Mukesh Ambani buys 1,350 crore mansion at Dubai's Palm Jumeirah: Report

Key highlights of Burgundy Private Hurun India 500-Special Report | 5 points

1. The Top 10 companies in India hold 71.5 lakh crore, accounting for 37% of GDP. 7 of them are headquartered in Mumbai.

2. Serum Institute of India surpasses National Stock Exchange to become India's most valuable unlisted company.

3. Jindal Stainless, Lloyds Metals and Energy, and Finolex Cables lead growth in the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500.

4. Financial Services and Healthcare dominate the Burgundy Private Hurun India 500, with 72 and 60 companies respectively.

5. Financial Services, Software & Services, and Healthcare contribute the most value to the Burgundy Private Hurun India 500.

Top 10 companies

Rank

Company

Value (INR Cr)

Change (%)

Headquarters

CEO

1

Reliance Industries

16,37,327

-5.1%

Mumbai

Mukesh Ambani

2

Tata Consultancy Services

11,76,385

0.7%

Mumbai

Rajesh Gopinathan

3

HDFC Bank

9,41,386

12.9%

Mumbai

Sashidhar Jagdishan

4

ICICI Bank

6,41,930

1.4%

Mumbai

Sandeep Bakhshi

5

ITC

5,29,682

22.5%

Kolkata

Sanjiv Puri

6

Infosys

5,19,794

-19.7%

Bengaluru

Salil Parekh

7

Housing Development Finance Corporation

5,08,172

13.2%

Mumbai

Keki M Mistry

8

Bharti Airtel

4,76,737

-2.6%

Gurugram

Gopal Vittal

9

Kotak Mahindra Bank

3,84,001

1.7%

Mumbai

Uday Kotak

10

Larsen & Toubro

3,31,694

16.7%

Mumbai

SN Subrahmanyan

Top 10 unlisted companies

Rank

Company

Value (INR Cr)

Change (%)

Headquarters

CEO

1

Serum Institute of India

1,92,000

-12.6%

Pune

Adar Poonawalla

2

National Stock Exchange of India

1,65,300

18.7%

Mumbai

Ashishkumar Chauhan

3

BYJU'S

69,100

-62.1%

Bengaluru

Byju Raveendran

4

Dream11

65,800

-0.6%

Mumbai

Harsh Jain

5

Razorpay

61,700

-0.6%

Bengaluru

Harshil Mathur

6

Swiggy

58,400

-34.1%

Bengaluru

Sriharsha Majety

7

Intas Pharmaceuticals

58,000

-2.2%

Ahmedabad

Nimish Chudgar

8

Megha Engineering and Infrastructure

54,500

-1.4%

Hyderabad

P.V. Krishna Reddy

9

Parle Products

54,300

-13.3%

Mumbai

Vijay Kantilal Chauhan

10

Mankind Pharma

53,438

7.7%

New Delhi

Rajeev Juneja

What is the interpretation? The researcher says…

According to Anas Rahman Junaid managing director and chief researcher, Hurun India, “We are witnessing a unique confluence of events, with the Russia-Ukraine war causing a surge in inflationary pressures worldwide, central banks increasing their key lending rates and funding winter for startups. Amidst these challenging times, the companies featured in the report, experienced a modest decline of 6.4% over the past six months. During this period, the Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 companies underperformed compared to major indices such as SENSEX and NASDAQ. While SENSEX remained flat, NASDAQ saw an impressive 11% increase from October 30, 2022 to April 30, 2023.”

"The narratives of these companies truly encapsulate the essence of the modern Indian economy." Anas added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
adar poonawalla mukesh ambani serum institute of india
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP