Musk Looks to an Army of Loyalists to Help Make Him a Trillionaire

Deen Noory wants in on the biggest stock market debut of all time. Elon Musk is counting on it. On Friday, the SpaceX stock ticker is expected to make its debut in the biggest initial public offering of all time

Noory, a 41-year-old fintech entrepreneur, spent years listening to Musk’s video and podcast interviews. Tesla stock makes up some 85% of his net worth, and when shares of SpaceX start trading, he plans to buy. “What’s there to think about?” Noory said.

He doesn’t consider himself a Musk fanboy, just a believer in the tech founder’s vision of a multiplanetary future powered by superhuman artificial intelligence. “You have a limitless industry with Elon Musk at the helm,” Noory said.

On Friday, the SpaceX stock ticker is expected to make its debut in the biggest initial public offering of all time: Musk plans to raise close to $75 billion in a deal that could make him the world’s first trillionaire.

The stock offering also will be a landmark moment for everyday investors in Wall Street’s retail revolution.

Over the past few years, individual investors have coalesced into a market-moving force, upending hedge-fund bets, salvaging struggling companies and sending favored stocks straight to the moon. Total volume for both retail stock and options trades reached new records in May, according to Citadel Securities.

Their power is expanding, and Musk knows as well as anyone how to tap it. At Tesla, individual investors make up about a third of the shareholder base. Their faith and enthusiasm helped the company’s valuation reach a level that surpasses the next 30 largest automakers’ combined—despite ranking 12th in U.S. sales.

Musk has promised to return the favor. “I’m a huge fan of small retail investors,” he wrote in a 2020 tweet about a potential public offering of SpaceX or its Starlink business. “Will make sure they get top priority. You can hold me to it.”

Musk is expected to set aside an unusually large portion of SpaceX shares sold in the offering for individual investors—likely around 20% or more compared with 5% to 7% of shares typically allocated in an IPO. Even that sizable chunk will likely fall short of demand. The company, valued at about $1.77 trillion at its $135 targeted IPO price, has been effectively inaccessible to most retail investors. Brokerages that cater to those traders anticipate an overwhelming number of takers.

Financial firms are responding with similar enthusiasm. A Merrill Lynch office in Houston held an information meeting about the SpaceX IPO for clients last week, people familiar with the matter said. Guests received baseball hats adorned with the SpaceX logo.

Individual traders are expected to play a crucial, though risky, role in powering a double-digit jump on listing day. Some stocks have debuted to great fanfare, then tumbled in the weeks after going public. About a quarter of IPO stocks lose at least half of their value in the three years after listing day, according to historical data collected by University of Florida professor emeritus Jay Ritter.

Through more than two decades as a private company, SpaceX has raised billions of dollars from shareholders that include many of the world’s largest money managers, from mutual funds to big endowments. The skeptics, including some retail traders, say the easy money has already been made and that the pros are looking for someone else to get stuck holding the bag.

SpaceX’s valuation grew more than 2,000% in the past few years. Individual investors missed out on nearly all those gains—and they would have the most to lose if share prices fall.

“I think most retail investors should avoid trading this like the plague,” said Dave Nadig, a veteran fund analyst who expects extreme volatility in SpaceX share prices in the weeks after it goes public. “This is one of the biggest get-the-popcorn moments I’ve had.”

SpaceX didn’t respond to requests for comment.