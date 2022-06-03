Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Musk says Tesla may have ‘Optimus’ robot prototype within months
business

Musk says Tesla may have ‘Optimus’ robot prototype within months

According to a presentation made during the 2021 AI event, Optimus will be around 173 centimeters (5ft’8) tall, weigh around 57 kilograms and have a carrying capacity of 20 kilograms.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk.(Reuters)
Published on Jun 03, 2022 10:50 AM IST
Bloomberg |

Tesla Inc. may have a functioning humanoid robot up and running within months, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Twitter, as he postponed the electric carmaker’s second AI Day until Sept. 30 for that reason.

Optimus, first introduced in August 2021 during Tesla’s inaugural AI Day, is a human-sized robot Musk envisions will be able to perform mundane tasks like grocery shopping.

Also known as Tesla Bot, the robotic humanoid will one day have “the potential to be more significant than the vehicle business over time,” Musk has said.

According to a presentation made during the 2021 AI event, Optimus will be around 173 centimeters (5ft’8) tall, weigh around 57 kilograms and have a carrying capacity of 20 kilograms. It will be controlled by the same artificial intelligence systems that Tesla is developing for use in its electric vehicles.

Essentially, in the future, “physical work will be a choice,” Musk said at the time. “Tesla is arguably the world’s biggest robotics company. Our cars are basically semi-sentient robots on wheels.”

RELATED STORIES

Read more: Tesla’s Musk Unveils Humanoid Robot to Take Over ‘Boring’ Work

Musk has a history of unveiling products that are merely prototypes, essentially selling a vision before it exists in reality. Regardless, his tweet that a prototype humanoid robot may be working by the end of September generated immediate interest, racking up almost 18,000 likes in a matter of minutes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
elon musk tesla inc.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP