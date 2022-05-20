Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Musk's $44-billion deal for Twitter proceeding as expected : Report
business

Musk's $44-billion deal for Twitter proceeding as expected : Report

Twitter and Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Elon Musk's Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration.(REUTERS)
Published on May 20, 2022 04:51 AM IST
Reuters |

Twitter Inc executives told staff that Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk's $44-billion deal was proceeding as expected and would not renegotiate the offer price, Bloomberg News reporter tweeted on Thursday.

Twitter and Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP