Musk's $44-billion deal for Twitter proceeding as expected : Report
Twitter and Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Published on May 20, 2022 04:51 AM IST
Reuters |
Twitter Inc executives told staff that Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk's $44-billion deal was proceeding as expected and would not renegotiate the offer price, Bloomberg News reporter tweeted on Thursday.
Twitter and Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Topics
{{name}}
{{#premiumStory}}{{/items}}