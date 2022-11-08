India's Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh & Soma Mondal among 20 Asia Power businesswomen

Three top Indian entrepreneurs have been featured in the Forbes' Asia's Power Businesswomen 2022 list. They are among the 20 business leaders who were ranked for their achievements in their current role of running a business with sizeable revenue and demonstrating strong leadership throughout their career, the website stated.

Steel Authority of India chairperson Soma Mondal, personal care brand Mamaearth's co-founder Ghazal Alagh and Emcure Pharma executive director Namita Thapar are the top Indian business leaders in the Asia's power list.



Soma Mondal



Hailing from Bhubaneswar, Mondal pursued her bachelors in electrical engineering from National Institute of Technology, Rourkela. She joined the National Aluminium Co and rose to become the director before she joined the SAIL.



She became the first woman to chair the state-run SAIL, having taken over in 2021. Under her leadership, the steelmaking firm's annual revenue grew by 50 per cent to more than ₹1.03 trillion, the Forbes website reported. The profits have surged to ₹120 billion for the last fiscal ending March 31.

Namita Thapar

A chartered accountant by profession, Namita Thapar serves as the executive director of Pune-based Emcure Pharma, whose business is worth $730 million. She joined the company founded by her father Satish Mehta in 2007 as its chief financial officer.

Under her leadership, Emcure has doubled its domestic revenue to ₹25 billion as per Forbes report. Besides being an entrepreneur, Thapar dons many hats. She hosts a YouTube talk show called “Uncondition Yourself with Namita Thapar" which has discussions on topics related to women health. She guides upcoming entrepreneurs on popular TV show Shark Tank India. She also published her book 'The Dolphin and the Shark: Stories on Entrepreneurship.



Ghazal Alagh

The 34-year-old tycoon's company Honasa Consumer hosts popular brands Mamaearth. The Derma Vo, Aqualogica and Ayuga. Ghazal Alagh's company became a unicorn in January after closing a $52 million funding round led by Sequoia Capital India, thereby valuing it at $1.2 billion. She co-founded the company along with her husband Varun Alagh in 2016.



The company which started as a hunt for chemical-free alternatives for the couple's infant son suffering from a skin condition, recently doubled its revenue in the last fiscal at $121 million through online and in-store sales.

