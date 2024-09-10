 Narayana Murthy on why TV was banned for his children: 'My wife's logic was…' - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Narayana Murthy on why TV was banned for his children: 'My wife's logic was…'

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Sep 10, 2024 11:22 AM IST

Narayana Murthy emphasized need to foster a disciplined home environment for studying, sharing his own family's practice of dedicating time to reading.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy said that parents should create an environment of discipline at home for children to study. Parents cannot watch movies themselves while asking children to study, he said in response to a question on how students should focus on studies amid distractions like social media. He also shared how he and his wife Sudha Murthy dedicated more than three and half hours each day to reading with their children Akshata and Rohan Murty during their school years to create an environment of discipline.

Narayana Murthy advised against parents watching movies while urging their children to study, advocating for discipline and leading by example. He also criticized coaching classes, suggesting they reflect a lack of classroom attention.(PTI)
Narayana Murthy advised against parents watching movies while urging their children to study, advocating for discipline and leading by example. He also criticized coaching classes, suggesting they reflect a lack of classroom attention.(PTI)

Read more: Narayana Murthy says he hates coaching classes: ‘Wrong way to help children…’

From 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm, the family focused on reading and studying, and at the time television banned. The family continued to study together after dinner, from 9 pm to 11 pm, he shared.

“My wife's logic was, if I am watching TV, I cannot tell my children to study. So she said, I will sacrifice my TV time, and I will also study,” he said.

Read more: Gautam Adani wants Bangladesh to pay $800 million power dues soon: ‘I request…’

By doing this, children could clear doubts with their parents, he said “but that's not as important as creating an environment of discipline in learning. That leadership by example is the responsibility of the parents. If the parents are going and seeing movies and then telling ‘children, no, no, you study’ that won’t work."

Narayana Murthy also said he does not believe in coaching classes as only those students who fail to pay attention to their teachers in the classroom need them.

Read more: iPhone 15 price cut: Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 14 now cheaper: Here's how much they cost

He said, “Coaching classes are the wrong way to help children to pass examinations, I don’t believe in coaching classes. Most people who go to coaching classes, they don't listen to their teachers carefully in the class and poor parents, they are not as competent to help them and therefore they see some value (in coaching classes).”

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On