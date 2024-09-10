 iPhone 15 price cut: Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 14 now cheaper: Here's how much they cost - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024
iPhone 15 price cut: Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 14 now cheaper: Here's how much they cost

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Sep 10, 2024 10:00 AM IST

Apple announced price cuts for iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 models following launch of the iPhone 16 series. The new prices take effect immediately.

Apple announced major price reductions for its iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 models as iPhone 16 series was launched. Following the launch of new iPhone models almost every year, prices of previous generation iPhone models are cut. This time, the price cuts affect various models within the iPhone 15 lineup. Apple has officially discontinued the iPhone 15 Pro models after the launch of the iPhone 16 Pro models.

iPhone 15 price cut: The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max during an event at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, US,(Bloomberg)
How much iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 models will cost now?

The standard iPhone 15 now starts at 69,900, down from 79,900.

The iPhone 15 Plus is now priced at 79,900 down from its earlier price of 89,900.

The iPhone 14 is now selling for 59,900 and its price has been slashed by 10,000 while iPhone 14 Plus now costs 69,900.

When will the new prices be effective from?

The new prices are effective immediately across all Apple resellers in India, including Apple Store Online, Apple Store locations and partner retail outlets, the company said.

Can you expect more discounts on iPhones?

Yes, buyers can expect further price drops on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart owing to exchange offers, bank discounts and more during the festive season.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
