iPhone 15 price cut: Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 14 now cheaper: Here's how much they cost

Apple announced major price reductions for its iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 models as iPhone 16 series was launched. Following the launch of new iPhone models almost every year, prices of previous generation iPhone models are cut. This time, the price cuts affect various models within the iPhone 15 lineup. Apple has officially discontinued the iPhone 15 Pro models after the launch of the iPhone 16 Pro models.