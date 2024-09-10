How much will Apple iPhone 16, Watch Series 10, AirPods 4 cost in India
Apple launched the iPhone 16 series in India, with prices starting at ₹79,900 for the iPhone 16, ₹89,900 for the 16 Plus and ₹119,900 for the Pro.
Apple announced India pricing and availability for its latest products, including the iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 2 and the new AirPods lineup. Here are the details:
Apple iPhone
iPhone 16: Starts at ₹79,900 for the 128GB model.
iPhone 16 Plus: Starts at ₹89,900 for the 128GB model.
iPhone 16 Pro: Starts at ₹119,900.
iPhone 16 Pro Max: Starts at ₹144,900.
The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are available in ultramarine, teal, pink, white, and black with storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.
Apple Watch
Apple Watch Ultra 2: Starts at ₹89,900 and is available in natural and black titanium.
Apple Watch Series 10: Starts at ₹46,900.
Apple Watch SE: Starts at ₹24,900.
AirPods
AirPods 4: Costs ₹12,900.
AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation: Priced at ₹17,900.
AirPods Pro 2: Available for ₹24,900.
AirPods Max with USB-C Charging: Priced at ₹59,900.
Software and accessories
iOS 18: Available as a free software update on September 16.
iPhone cases: Clear Case and Silicone Case with MagSafe for ₹4,900 each. FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe for ₹5,900.
MagSafe Charger: Qi2-certified charger with up to 25W wireless charging.
iCloud+: Cloud storage plans starting at ₹75 per month.