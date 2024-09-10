 How much will Apple iPhone 16, Watch Series 10, AirPods 4 cost in India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

How much will Apple iPhone 16, Watch Series 10, AirPods 4 cost in India

ByHT News Desk
Sep 10, 2024 08:06 AM IST

Apple launched the iPhone 16 series in India, with prices starting at ₹79,900 for the iPhone 16, ₹89,900 for the 16 Plus and ₹119,900 for the Pro.

Apple announced India pricing and availability for its latest products, including the iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 2 and the new AirPods lineup. Here are the details:

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max during an event at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, US.(Bloomberg)
The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max during an event at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, US.(Bloomberg)

Apple iPhone

Read more: Apple unveils artificial intelligence-boosted iPhone 16 line

iPhone 16: Starts at 79,900 for the 128GB model.

iPhone 16 Plus: Starts at 89,900 for the 128GB model.

iPhone 16 Pro: Starts at 119,900.

iPhone 16 Pro Max: Starts at 144,900.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are available in ultramarine, teal, pink, white, and black with storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Read more: Apple's key launches at iPhone 16 unveiling event

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Ultra 2: Starts at 89,900 and is available in natural and black titanium.

Apple Watch Series 10: Starts at 46,900.

Apple Watch SE: Starts at 24,900.

AirPods

AirPods 4: Costs 12,900.

AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation: Priced at 17,900.

AirPods Pro 2: Available for 24,900.

AirPods Max with USB-C Charging: Priced at 59,900.

Read more: Apple launches new iPhone 16 with Apple Intelligence AI: Check features and pricing

Software and accessories

iOS 18: Available as a free software update on September 16.

iPhone cases: Clear Case and Silicone Case with MagSafe for 4,900 each. FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe for 5,900.

MagSafe Charger: Qi2-certified charger with up to 25W wireless charging.

iCloud+: Cloud storage plans starting at 75 per month.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On