How much will Apple iPhone 16, Watch Series 10, AirPods 4 cost in India

Apple announced India pricing and availability for its latest products, including the iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 2 and the new AirPods lineup. Here are the details: The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max during an event at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, US.(Bloomberg)

Apple iPhone

iPhone 16: Starts at ₹79,900 for the 128GB model.

iPhone 16 Plus: Starts at ₹89,900 for the 128GB model.

iPhone 16 Pro: Starts at ₹119,900.

iPhone 16 Pro Max: Starts at ₹144,900.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are available in ultramarine, teal, pink, white, and black with storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Ultra 2: Starts at ₹89,900 and is available in natural and black titanium.

Apple Watch Series 10: Starts at ₹46,900.

Apple Watch SE: Starts at ₹24,900.

AirPods

AirPods 4: Costs ₹12,900.

AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation: Priced at ₹17,900.

AirPods Pro 2: Available for ₹24,900.

AirPods Max with USB-C Charging: Priced at ₹59,900.

Software and accessories

iOS 18: Available as a free software update on September 16.

iPhone cases: Clear Case and Silicone Case with MagSafe for ₹4,900 each. FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe for ₹5,900.

MagSafe Charger: Qi2-certified charger with up to 25W wireless charging.

iCloud+: Cloud storage plans starting at ₹75 per month.