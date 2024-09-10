Apple supplier Jabil plans 2,000 crore manufacturing plant in Trichy: ‘New electronics cluster in Tamil Nadu’

Electronic component supply giant Jabil- supplier to Apple, Cisco and HP- plans to invest ₹2,000 crore to set up a manufacturing facility in Trichy which is set to create around 5,000 jobs in Tamil Nadu, as per a statement by the state government. Jabil inked an agreement with the state in presence of Chief minister MK Stalin in the US. The Apple logo is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany.(AP)

Confirming the investment, MK Stalin said in a post on X (formerly Twitter): "Key investments secured for Tamil Nadu’s industrial progress! A significant investment of ₹2,000 crore at Tiruchirapalli by Jabil, a global leader in EMS. This will create 5000 jobs and create a new cluster for electronics manufacturing."

Following this, Tamil Nadu will have all major Apple suppliers - Foxconn , Pegatron, Tata electronics and Jabil. "This will transform Trichy and create a new electronics cluster," the statement said.

Moreover, Rockwell Automation is expanding its manufacturing plans in the state with a ₹666-crore investment in Kanchipuram that will add 365 jobs and an MoU has been signed with Autodesk to “skill youth and boost MSMEs and startups, strengthening our overall industrial ecosystem”, the statement added.

"Nokia will set up an R&D centre, one of their largest fixed network test beds in the world, for innovations in 10G, 25G, 50G, and 100G PON, fixed wireless access, and MDU solutions, will be set up at SIPCOT, Siruseri, Chengalpattu, at ₹450 crore, generating 100 jobs," the state industries department said.