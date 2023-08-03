National Pension System Trust launches ‘user-friendly’ app, subscribers complain of glitches

The National Pension System Trust (NPS Trust), responsible for managing funds under the National Pension System (NPS), announced on Tuesday that it has launched a ‘user-friendly’ mobile application to allow users to handle their accounts seamlessly. The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the account wrote, “#NPSTrust launches a user-friendly #MobileApp, empowering subscribers to conveniently access and manage their #NationalPensionSystem accounts on the go, ensuring a seamless retirement planning experience.”

Several users have complained of errors in the app.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NPS subscribers can access their account through the smartphone application. However, several users have complained of errors in the app. Replying to the NPS app launch post, a user alleged that the app was working fine till July.

He wrote, “I am unable to add contribution….Please fix these bugs. Or else no point in having a mobile application.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another user claimed that an error message stating -application is not supported on rooted device - was popping up while trying to install the app on an android phone. One person said that the app didn't allow any transaction to take place.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A third user faced login issues as the OTP was reportedly not being generated. Echoing the same, yet another user wrote, “I am unable to login through Nps app it is showing something went wrong Please do the needful.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Responding to a subscriber's complaint, the NPS trust's X handle wrote, “Please send your grievance to grievances@npstrust.org.in along with your PRAN, Twitter handle, and active contact number to enable us to get in touch with you and assist in the matter.”

NPS is a government initiative to provide retirement benefits to all citizens. It is regulated and administered by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) under the PFRDA Act 2013. NPS is a defined, voluntary contribution scheme that is market-linked and managed by professional fund managers.

The app titled NPS Trust is currently available only on Google playstore. Responding to a user’s request to make it available on Apple’s app store, the account said that they are currentlyworking on the iOS version. It added that the NPS Trust app will be launched soon on iPhones, too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON