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Neural Dispatch Google Translate’s longevity, Apple Intelligence and Meta’s robots

The biggest AI developments, decoded. 06 May 2026.

Published on: May 06, 2026 08:00 am IST
By Vishal Mathur
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Cognitive warmup. The closer we get to the Apple iPhone keynote in September, the more you’ll begin to hear these nuggets of expected new features. Some will be true, some won’t, that is just how things are. Apple’s AI push, as part of the Apple Intelligence suite is expected to evolve significantly with iOS 27. There is some murmur that Clean Up, which is already part of Photos, will add more to its arsenal of capabilities—extend a photo beyond the original frame, enhance elements such as lighting and quality, as well as reframing a photo to shift focus and perspective later. John Ternus will be CEO by the time the iPhone keynote comes around, and don’t expect him to take the AI push lightly. The Google Gemini partnership only lends credence to an expected trajectory.

20 years and staying relevant

Google AI

A few days ago, Google Translate turned 20. This is another Google tool that remains incredibly relevant, withstanding the test of time (and a changing ecosystem landscape as is always the case). To mark this milestone, Google has added something called pronunciation practice, for now on the Translate app on Android. This goes live in two regions, that is US and India, and in three languages (English, Hindi and Spanish), at this time.

Google Translate

The way this is supposed to work is, ARI will provide the expertise with models and frontier capabilities essential for humanoid and robot management, while Meta is likely to focus on the hardware side of things. This is where Meta wants to be seen competing (or at least working in the same space) as Amazon and Tesla already do. Reminds me of something Meta’s CTO Andrew Bosworth said last year, about creating software that other companies can license.

Lawyers, Microsoft and trust

Microsoft wants lawyers and anyone in the legal profession, to trust its AI inside Word. It is a new Legal agent, potentially doing some of the analysis, summarisation and highlighting. “Instead of relying on general AI models to interpret commands, the agent follows structured workflows shaped by real legal practice, managing clearly defined, repeatable tasks like reviewing contracts clause by clause against a playbook,” explains Sumit Chauhan, corporate vice president of Microsoft’s Office Product Group.

The Legal Agent, Microsoft says, understands complex legal documents, can track changes from prior proposals for new versions while maintaining historical log, and can compare versions for spot risks and obligations. Coincidentally, Microsoft had acquired Robin AI a few months ago—a startup that was building an AI based contract review system.

Neural Dispatch is your weekly guide to the rapidly evolving landscape of AI. Want this newsletter delivered to your inbox? Subscribe here.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishal Mathur

Vishal Mathur is Technology Editor for Hindustan Times. When not making sense of technology, he often searches for an elusive analog space in a digital world.

technology google microsoft photos ai
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