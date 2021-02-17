New York sues Amazon over 'flagrant disregard' of worker safety during pandemic
- In the suit filed late Tuesday, New York claims Amazon showed a “flagrant disregard for health and safety requirements” and retaliated illegally against employees who raised alarms.
New York is suing Amazon, claiming the company failed to provide workers with a safe environment at two warehouses in the state as Covid-19 infections surged nationwide.
The suit from New York Attorney General Letitia James landed just days after Amazon preemptively sued to block the suit over its coronavirus safety protocols and the firing of one of its employees who objected to working conditions.
In the suit filed late Tuesday, New York claims Amazon showed a “flagrant disregard for health and safety requirements” and retaliated illegally against employees who raised alarms.
James opened an investigation into Amazon in March following complaints about the lack of precautions taken to protect employees at New York facilities amid the pandemic. The investigation concentrated on two facilities — one in Staten Island and one in Queens — with a combined workforce of more than 5,000 individuals. At the time of the complaints, New York City was the epicenter of the US pandemic.
The investigation found evidence showing that Amazon’s health and safety response violated state law with respect to cleaning and disinfection protocols, contact tracing, and allowing employees to take precautions to protect themselves from the risk of infection.
The Seattle company has defended its safety practices during the pandemic, saying that it has hired experts for guidance.
“We don’t believe the Attorney General’s filing presents an accurate picture of Amazon’s industry-leading response to the pandemic,” Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a statement.
The investigation by the attorney general in New York has grown, looking into whether Amazon unlawfully fired or disciplined employees who reported perceived safety concerns.
It focused on two employees, one who was fired and one who received a written warning, after they raised concerns about Amazon’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic to managers, made public complaints about Amazon’s practices through the media, and submitted complaints to at least one government agency. Amazon has said the employee was fired for violating social-distancing guidelines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hundreds of Microsoft Teams users facing tech issues: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New York sues Amazon over 'flagrant disregard' of worker safety during pandemic
- In the suit filed late Tuesday, New York claims Amazon showed a “flagrant disregard for health and safety requirements” and retaliated illegally against employees who raised alarms.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI issues directions for housing finance companies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt approves over ₹12,000 crore manufacturing push for telecom equipment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nestle India shares decline 3 per cent post Dec quarter earnings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol crosses ₹100/litre mark in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google to invest $75 million in coronavirus-hit small businesses
- Google, a unit of Alphabet, said on Wednesday that it would invest in two EIF funds, giving $15 million in loan capital to 1,000 European small businesses and $10 million in EIF's venture capital fund backing 200 life sciences companies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Procter & Gamble to spend ₹300 crore to drive gender equality in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin scales $51,000 for the first time amid crypto fever
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex tanks 400 points; HDFC twins drag
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apollo Hospitals partners with Anatomiz3D to establish 3D printing labs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High fiscal deficits key risk to India's investment grade credit rating: S&P
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian media firms squeeze '$47 million a year' from Google as new law looms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brothers make billions from ex-Wall Street banker’s pharma firm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
15 states complete ease of doing business reforms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox