Home / Business / Nine of top 10 firms lose nearly 2.2 lakh crore in market valuation
business

Nine of top 10 firms lose nearly 2.2 lakh crore in market valuation

Reliance Industries (RIL) was the only scrip to post gains in its market valuation among the top 10 valued companies.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Key benchmark index Sensex dropped by 1,786 points or 3.46 per cent last week amid weak global cues.(Bloomberg)

Nine of the 10 most-valued companies lost a whopping 2,19,920.71 lakh crore in their total market valuation last week with the barometer Sensex tanking more than 3 per cent.

Reliance Industries (RIL) was the only scrip to post gains in its market valuation among the top 10 valued companies.

Among losers, Tata Consultancy Services' market valuation tanked 81,506.34 crore to 10,71,263.77 crore. The valuation of HDFC Bank declined by 2,202.12 crore to reach 8,45,552.53 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of ICICI Bank dropped by 18,098.57 crore to 4,13,078.87 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever by 11,536.32 crore to 5,00,937.14 crore.

HDFC's valuation declined by 35,389.88 crore to reach 4,57,518.73 crore and that of Infosys by 16,613.57 crore to 5,33,487.07 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance fell by 15,712.46 crore to 3,15,653.33 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank dipped 30,695.43 crore to 3,53,081.63 crore.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

After the worst start in 30 years, gold losses sheen this February

Chinese investment in Australia plunges due to souring relation, Covid-19 impact

Nine of top 10 firms lose nearly 2.2 lakh crore in market valuation

Saudi shares drop as US pins Khashoggi murder on crown prince

The valuation of SBI went down by 8,166.02 crore to reach 3,48,238.34 crore.

Lone gainer RIL, on the other hand, added 2,092.01 crore to its valuation which stood at 13,21,044.35 crore at close on Friday.

Key benchmark index Sensex dropped by 1,786 points or 3.46 per cent last week amid weak global cues.

The 30-share index posted its biggest single-day fall in nearly 10 months on Friday while the NSE Nifty plunged over 568 points to crack below the psychological 15,000-mark, tracking global selloffs triggered by a panic in bond markets overseas.

In the ranking of 10 most-valued companies, RIL was at the top of the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI and Bajaj Finance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
market valuation reliance industries ltd.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP