Nirmala Sitharaman to chair a pre-budget meeting with agro-processing industry

The first meeting of the pre-budget consultations is scheduled with the experts of agriculture and agro-processing industry on Thursday.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Updated on Dec 15, 2021 10:53 AM IST
ANI | , New Delhi

 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will begin her pre-budget consultations with different stakeholder groups on Wednesday with the first meeting scheduled with the experts of agriculture and agro-processing industry.

Meetings will be held virtually.

"Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will start her pre-budget consultations with different stakeholder groups from tomorrow, 15th Dec 2021 in New Delhi in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2022-23. The meetings will be held virtually," said the ministry in a tweet on Tuesday.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be holding her 1st pre-budget consultations with experts of the Agriculture and Agro-processing industry tomorrow afternoon, 15th Dec 2021.

