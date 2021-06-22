Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / No other option for businesses but to go green: Mukesh Ambani
business

No other option for businesses but to go green: Mukesh Ambani

“We have no option as a society, as a business, but to really adopt a sustainable business model,” the RIL chairman and managing director said at the start of the three-day Qatar Economic Forum.
Livemint | By Kalpana Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Sustainability is a prerequisite for every business to survive, and this means transforming businesses, Mukesh Ambani said.(Mint)

The world has no option but to do business in a sustainable manner, and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will transform each of its units as its strives to achieve net zero-carbon emissions by 2035, chairman Mukesh Ambani said.

“We have no option as a society, as a business, but to really adopt a sustainable business model,” the RIL chairman and managing director said at the start of the three-day Qatar Economic Forum. Sustainability is a prerequisite for every business to survive, and this means transforming businesses, the billionaire businessman added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mukesh ambani reliance industries ltd
TRENDING NEWS

Son surprises parents with a visit, video is melting hearts

Anand Mahindra mesmerised by British artist’s Gulon Mein Rang Bhare rendition

From chhole bhature to Shavasana: Zomato’s Yoga Day tweet may leave you giggling

Nintendo replies to kid’s request of creating a non-binary Pokémon, wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP