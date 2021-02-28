‘Not an unmixed blessing’: RBI report amid plan for digital currency
The Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) has the potential to bring about a sea change in payment transactions and quicken transmission, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a report. "CBDC is, however, not an unmixed blessing – it poses a risk of disintermediation of the banking system, more so if the commercial banking system is perceived to be fragile," the report said on Friday.
The report also said that it is imperative for RBI to monitor global developments, explore the possibility of the need for the introduction of the digital currency and remain in readiness to operationalise CBDC, as and when necessary. "CBDC can be designed to promote non-anonymity at the individual level, monitor transactions, promote financial inclusion by direct benefit fiscal transfer, pumping central bank 'helicopter money' and even direct public consumption to a select basket of goods and services to increase aggregate demand and social welfare," the report said adding it can act as a direct instrument of monetary transmission.
Read more: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, RBI discuss stimulus exit road map
Earlier in the week, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that the central bank plans to launch its own digital currency and the work with respect to the same was in progress. "It will be very difficult and not possible for me to give a date as there are several loose ends that need to be tied up and it is receiving our full attention," Das said.
Read more: NBFCs seek relaxations to new rules proposed by RBI
Das added that the move comes after there have been "major concerns" about cryptocurrencies, flagging potential risks caused by cryptocurrencies to financial stability. Das also said that he had communicated his concerns to the government.
Read more: RBI in favour of retaining inflation target for 5 years
A government panel in 2019 had recommended banning all private cryptocurrencies with a jail term of up to 10 years and heavy fines for anyone dealing in digital currencies. RBI also told lenders in 2018 that they could not offer any banking services to any cryptocurrency traders or exchanges, but the order was challenged in court and eventually reversed by the Supreme Court.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After the worst start in 30 years, gold losses sheen this February
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese investment in Australia plunges due to souring relation, Covid-19 impact
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Not an unmixed blessing’: RBI report amid plan for digital currency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nine of top 10 firms lose nearly ₹2.2 lakh crore in market valuation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi shares drop as US pins Khashoggi murder on crown prince
- While President Joe Biden’s administration imposed only modest new sanctions on the kingdom, it’s expected to announce more action on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's coal import drops 12 % to 181 million tonnes in January-April period
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
96% people faced drop in earnings during lockdown: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women make inroads on Wall Street, but many mountains yet to be moved
- Employment figures demonstrate the mountains that still have to be moved to achieve parity between men and women in the financial services sector.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK govt to set $7 billion program to help struggling firms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Prez Biden urges quick Senate action on huge stimulus package
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US SC to look into system that lets corporations like Apple kill patent lawsuits
- In an argument at the intersection of intellectual property and the separation of powers, the justices on Monday will consider a challenge to a congressionally-created board that critics have dubbed a “death squad” because of its tendency to toss out patents.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Warren Buffett says 'never bet against America' in annual letter to shareholders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reliance partners with Google, Facebook for digital payment network bid
- Facebook and Google are already partnered with Reliance and own stakes in Jio Platforms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ByteDance to hire 13k new employees, explore China's education technology
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas’s power market is $1.3 billion short after energy crisis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox