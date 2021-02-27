RBI in favour of retaining inflation target for 5 years
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday it is in favour of retaining the existing inflation target set in 2016 for the next five years, ahead of an upcoming government review.
Under India’s flexible inflation targeting (FIT) approach, the central bank is expected to work to maintain retail inflation at 4%, with an upper tolerance limit of 6% and a lower limit of 2%. The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) headed by RBI governor decides on policy rates keeping this target in mind.
Mint reported on January 28 that the government may reset the rate at 5% to provide the central bank more leeway to cut policy rates and support growth in the pandemic-struck economy. “The current numerical framework for defining price stability, i.e., an inflation target of 4% with a +/-2 per cent tolerance band, is appropriate for the next five years,” RBI said in its report titled Reviewing the Monetary Policy Framework.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently said the government will review the target band as the term of the MPC ends on March 31. The government will notify the average and the band within which the FIT will operate thereafter.
“It is important to recognise that while setting a single target/tolerance band for the next five years, structural changes that may materialise or the type of shocks that may hit the economy are difficult to anticipate fully. Hence, flexibility must be built into the framework, without undermining the discipline of the inflation target, which has to be forward-looking to ensure that inflation expectations are firmly anchored over the medium term to facilitate decisions on investment, savings and consumption,” the report said.
The RBI report also suggested changes in the inflation targeting framework for better transparency, accountability and operational efficiency. This includes modifying the definition of failure from the current three consecutive quarters norm of inflation remaining outside the tolerance band, to four consecutive quarters.
The MPC may also consider providing a more explicit forward guidance on the interest rate path at a future date, as the projection process is strengthened further over time, the report suggested. Shut period for the MPC to start seven days before policy announcement and end three days after the day policy is announced is another change proposed.
Staggering on-boarding of external members on the MPC, having an official communication policy document, and releasing minutes within a week after the policy announcement were among other proposed changes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI in favour of retaining inflation target for 5 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telecom sector revenues back at pre-Jio levels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian shares crash as panic grips bond, global markets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India out of recession as GDP expands 0.4% in Q3
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Hit by double whammy of low growth, high inflation': Cong on economy's state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's NSE defends reopening market after exchange's shutdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil slumps with wider markets, denting record start to 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reliance Jio launches new unlimited plans to usher in '2G-mukt Bharat'
- According to the plan, new users will get a JioPhone device, unlimited voice calls and data (2GB high-speed data every month) for two years at ₹1,999.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fiscal deficit rises to ₹12.34 lakh crore at end of January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
London could lose out to New York under draft EU finance deal
- Britain's financial services industry has been largely cut off from the EU, its biggest customer, since a Brexit transition period ended on Dec. 31 as the sector is not covered by the UK-EU trade deal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Support both public, private projects: FM to infra ministries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian economy grows by 0.4% in October-December 2020: Govt data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin slumps 6%, heads for worst week since March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex crashes over 1,900 points; Nifty tanks 568 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt extends anti-dumping duty on Chinese tiles by three months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox