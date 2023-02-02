NSE puts some Adani firms under ASM framework amid stock rout

India's National Stock Exchange on Thursday placed Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements under additional surveillance mechanism that will require 100% margin to trade in their shares.

The move by the stock exchange comes after a rout in the shares of the billionaire Gautam Adani's group companies in the aftermath of a scathing report by a U.S. short seller.

