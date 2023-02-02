Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / NSE puts some Adani firms under ASM framework amid stock rout

NSE puts some Adani firms under ASM framework amid stock rout

business
Published on Feb 02, 2023 08:50 PM IST

Gautam Adani, billionaire and chairman of Adani Group, during an event at the Port of Haifa in Haifa, Israel, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.(Bloomberg)
Reuters |

India's National Stock Exchange on Thursday placed Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements under additional surveillance mechanism that will require 100% margin to trade in their shares.

The move by the stock exchange comes after a rout in the shares of the billionaire Gautam Adani's group companies in the aftermath of a scathing report by a U.S. short seller.

