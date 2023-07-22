NTPC, North Karanpura certified as 'Amazing Workplaces'
NTPC North Karanpura has achieved Amazing Workplaces certification for fostering a positive work culture and employee well-being.
NTPC North Karanpura has achieved Amazing Workplaces certification in the category of Mid-Size Organisation - II. The programme was held on July 21, at Hotel DoubleTree by Hilton in Gurugram. The Amazing Workplaces Certification is a testament to an organisation’s dedication to fostering a positive work culture and employee well-being. It serves as a benchmark for excellence and showcases their commitment to their workforce. This certification is valid from June 2023 to May 2024, the Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) said in a statement.
Tajinder Gupta, Head of Project, North Karanpura said “A positive workplace not only enhances employee morale and productivity but also attracts top talent and promotes long-term retention”
Amazing Workplaces certification recognises organisations that go above and beyond in fostering a culture of employee well-being, engagement, and growth. The three outstanding pillars of North Karanpura identified based on the Employee Survey are Hiring & Retention, Internal communication and CSR.
The Amazing Workplaces assessment helps to evaluate the current level of Employee Satisfaction of an organisation on the basis of the 9 pillar framework including Culture, Hiring & Retention, Compensation & Benefits, Employee Engagement, Internal communication, Rewards & Recognition, Learning & development, Diversity & Inclusion and Corporate social responsibility. Over 300 organisations participated in the certification process through evaluation via online survey and survey audit.
“This is a significant achievement for North Karanpura as it reflects our company's dedication to create a positive and inspiring work environment for our employees,” the PSU added in the statement.
On behalf of North Karanpura project the award was received by Anil Kumar Chawla, AGM (HR) & Jeet Singh Sandhu, Executive (CSR).